Euro 2024: England captain Kane hits back at former players’ criticism

England began its quest for a first European Championship trophy with two tepid performances against Serbia and Denmark that drew flak from former players turned pundits.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 14:36 IST , BLANKENHAIN, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Harry Kane during a press conference ahead of the national team Group C match against Slovenia at Euro 2024.
England’s Harry Kane during a press conference ahead of the national team Group C match against Slovenia at Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane during a press conference ahead of the national team Group C match against Slovenia at Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Kane hit back at former England players for their scathing criticism of the team’s performances at Euro 2024, saying they should remember how difficult it is to play for their country.

England began its quest for a first European Championship trophy with two tepid performances against Serbia and Denmark that drew flak from former players turned pundits Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, among others.

“I always feel like they have a responsibility,” the England captain said on Sunday.

READ | What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

“I know they have got to be honest and give their opinion but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to, that people do listen to them and people do care what they say.”

Kane, who said he is fully fit amid speculation about a back injury that bothered him late in the Bundesliga season, took a swipe at the pundits by noting they never won an international trophy during their careers.

“I would never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially a player who has worn the shirt and knows what it is like to play for England,” said Kane.

“(But) the bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is.”

Despite its sputtering start, England leads Group C on four points ahead of Tuesday’s final group game against Slovenia in Cologne. (

