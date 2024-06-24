MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Conditions clear in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash

India vs Australia is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). However, weather forecast in Gros Islet, St. Lucia suggests that the rain is likely to be around the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at that time.

Updated : Jun 24, 2024 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
View of the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.
View of the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

View of the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The marquee clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Australia is likely to be impacted by rain in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The Super Eight Group 1 clash is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), with toss 30 minutes before at 10:00 AM. However, weather forecast suggests that the rain is likely to be around the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, at least in the early hours of the day.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND VS AUS SCORE UPDATE & COMMENTARY

According to weather underground, there’s a 30% chance of rain during the match hours. The forecast says there will be showers around 9:00 AM local time, but the chances of rain will decrease as the toss approaches. The conditions will remain windy and overcast though.

There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground
lightbox-info

There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

Update

6:00 PM IST - It is currently not raining around the stadium. Forecast too suggests that apart from partly cloudy conditions, the rain is likely to stay away during the match.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India vs Australia /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SLO, Euro 2024: Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Conditions clear in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF responds to Stimac’s remarks, denies allegations of limited access and autonomy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash? Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Most thrilling T20 World Cup matches between India and Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Proteas team always seems to get over the line, says Shamsi
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghans to hope for Indian win before clash against Bangladesh
    PTI
  5. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Conditions clear in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SLO, Euro 2024: Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Conditions clear in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. AIFF responds to Stimac’s remarks, denies allegations of limited access and autonomy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash? Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy get maiden call-up; Gill named captain
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment