IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Conditions clear in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash

The marquee clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Australia is likely to be impacted by rain in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Monday.

The Super Eight Group 1 clash is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST), with toss 30 minutes before at 10:00 AM. However, weather forecast suggests that the rain is likely to be around the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, at least in the early hours of the day.

According to weather underground, there’s a 30% chance of rain during the match hours. The forecast says there will be showers around 9:00 AM local time, but the chances of rain will decrease as the toss approaches. The conditions will remain windy and overcast though.

There's a 30% chance of rain during the day in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

6:00 PM IST - It is currently not raining around the stadium. Forecast too suggests that apart from partly cloudy conditions, the rain is likely to stay away during the match.