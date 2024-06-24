IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on Australia in an all-important Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.
While India is all but through to the semifinals owing to a strong Net Run Rate, Australia desperately seeks a win to give itself a chance to enter the top four.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
IND vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
