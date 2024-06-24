IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on Australia in an all-important Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

While India is all but through to the semifinals owing to a strong Net Run Rate, Australia desperately seeks a win to give itself a chance to enter the top four.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant BATTERS Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh Team Composition: AUS 4:7 IND Credits Left: 6