MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the India vs Australia Super Eight match in St. Lucia on Monday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 08:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India will take on Australia in an all-important Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

While India is all but through to the semifinals owing to a strong Net Run Rate, Australia desperately seeks a win to give itself a chance to enter the top four.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh
Team Composition: AUS 4:7 IND Credits Left: 6
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

India vs Australia /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Espanyol promoted to La Liga with play-off win over Oviedo
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Panama highlights, URU 3-1 PAN, Copa America 2024: Araujo, Nunez, Vina on target for easy La Celeste win
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: de Kock, Hendricks fall early in chase; SA 15/2 in 2 overs vs WI; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amy Yang wins Women’s PGA Championship
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler hails Rashid, Livingstone after England beats USA to enter semis
    PTI
  3. IND vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs IND Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Super Eight match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Espanyol promoted to La Liga with play-off win over Oviedo
    AFP
  2. Uruguay vs Panama highlights, URU 3-1 PAN, Copa America 2024: Araujo, Nunez, Vina on target for easy La Celeste win
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: de Kock, Hendricks fall early in chase; SA 15/2 in 2 overs vs WI; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amy Yang wins Women’s PGA Championship
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment