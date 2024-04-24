MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: The players showed strong character and mentality, says Odisha boss Lobera

Mohun Bagan went in front in the third minute through Manvir Singh before Carlos Delgado and Roy Krishna scored to hand Odisha the advantage going into the second leg on April 28.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 10:09 IST , BHUBANESWAR - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Odisha FC coach Segio Lobera.
Odisha FC coach Segio Lobera. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media
infoIcon

Odisha FC coach Segio Lobera. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media

 

Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera hailed his team’s mentality and character after its dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

“It is about the mentality to win important games by showing the right character on the pitch. We have always tried to show strong character, speed and competitiveness on the field. It is not the first game we have come back after conceding a goal. I am happy with the way the players reacted after conceding the goal and got themselves back in the game against a big team like Mohun Bagan SG,” Lobera said after the match.

The 47-year-old felt that this kind of performance gives his team the mental edge in the second leg, which will be played in Kolkata. “We would love to take this advantage and mentality ahead to Kolkata and try to keep the goal aggregate in our favour by putting out another good performance,” he said. 

“It is painful to lose a player like Carlos (Delgado) to two yellow cards in this kind of situation but that is football and you have to be ready for the challenge. We are feeling the excitement of our supporters and are ready for the next challenge, there is no pressure. And like the previous time (in the AFC Cup) we are hopeful of getting another victory in their (Mohun Bagan’s) home in Kolkata,” Lobera reminded about the big 5-2 win his team had against the same opponent in Salt Lake Stadium on November 27, 2023, in the group stage of the continental tournament.

The Odisha FC head coach said that his team ending the home games unbeaten in the whole ISL season is a result of the hard work and commitment put up by the players. “This achievement is proof of the hard work put up by the players. It has been an amazing season where the team had some really big achievements to remain unbeaten at home (in the ISL). I am really thankful to the supporters for the way they have backed the team and have pushed us to go for good results even in difficult situations. Our supporters also deserve credit for this big achievement of the team,” Lobera said.

ALSO READ | Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal

The mood in the Mohun Bagan camp was a bit despondent after the defeat. Head coach Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas blamed individual mistakes stemming from a lack of commitment on the field for the loss.

“There were too many individual mistakes which made it very difficult to organize the team to play collectively against a side like Odisha FC. Our players seemed to be relaxing mentally which is normal after you have made a big achievement like winning the League Shield,” Habas said after the match.

“The players needed to put their 100 per cent in a game like the semifinal which did not happen here. We now look to change this in the next game at home and qualify for the final,” Habas said about the work that needs to be done to get the team back in competitive mode in the second leg scheduled at Kolkata on April 28 which the team needs to win by a two-goal margin to qualify for the final.

“The preparation was there like any other match we have played so far but the players were not there in the game mentally and we can hope that the situation will be absolutely different in Kolkata,” he added.

The Spaniard was also critical of the standard of the officiating. “The referee made bad decisions and (Armando) Sadiku did not deserve the second yellow as both the players went for the ball. Referees are making too many mistakes in the tournament which is bad for the game,” Habas cocluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

AFC Cup /

Sergio Lobera /

Antonio Lopez Habas /

Mohun Bagan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: The players showed strong character and mentality, says Odisha boss Lobera
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. NBA investigating Jokic’s brother for punching fan - reports
    AFP
  3. Uganda names Abhay Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  4. Asian Champions League: Al-Ain reaches final by beating Al-Hilal 5-4 on aggregate
    Reuters
  5. Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: The players showed strong character and mentality, says Odisha boss Lobera
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: When, where to watch FCG v MCFC; Head-to-head
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC rides on Krishna’s winner to turn tables on Mohun Bagan SG in first leg of semifinal
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna becomes Odisha FC’s highest goalscorer in a single season
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Defensively compact Mumbai City looks to topple FC Goa at Fatorda
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: The players showed strong character and mentality, says Odisha boss Lobera
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. NBA investigating Jokic’s brother for punching fan - reports
    AFP
  3. Uganda names Abhay Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup
    AFP
  4. Asian Champions League: Al-Ain reaches final by beating Al-Hilal 5-4 on aggregate
    Reuters
  5. Late Milik strike sends Juventus into Coppa Italia final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment