ISL: Chennaiyin FC extends contract of forward Connor Shields

Shields has played a total of 27 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists, and making 21 appearances last season.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 12:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields.
FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC announced that skilled forward Connor Shields signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2025.

Shields joined the Marina Machans from Motherwell FC in 2023. Since then he has played a total of 27 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists, and making 21 appearances last season.

“I am thrilled to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. The support from the fans, working with the gaff and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have,” commented Shields.

“Absolutely delighted to have Connor Shields back. After how well Connor did last year within the club and has played a year.

“It’s great news for the club to have Connor back and an outstanding ability, a fantastic crosser of the ball,” said Head coach Owen Coyle.

Related Topics

ISL /

Chennaiyin FC

