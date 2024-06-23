AIFF cracks the whip on unapproved tournaments, warns stern action

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday that no registered players, coaches, or referees are allowed to play in ‘unapproved tournaments’.
The governing body also recommended that the Member Associations (MA) take action against those who participate in such tournaments, as their state constitutions allow.
The announcement came hours before a charity match was set to kick off at Aizawl’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Mizoram, comprising many current Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League players.
The match was organised by the Mizoram FA to raise funds for people affected by Cyclone Remal. The charity match had players like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia, and David Lalhlansanga.
“They are not related. We can organise games for charity, that is the power of sport. Our state constitution (MA) has a clause that allows us to host such charity matches,” Mizoram sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar told Sportstar on Saturday.
“This (announcement) was decided by the Ex-Co in its last meeting, on the eve of Sunil Chhetri’s farewell. Some states have associations that run parallel to the MAs and are organising some matches. I wasn’t present in the meeting, so I’m not fully aware,” Hmar, who is a member of the AIFF executive committee,, said on the decision.
During the charity match, which Hmar calls ‘one of the biggest games in Aizawl’ due to its sheer turnout, rescue workers were felicitated. “I wasn’t expecting so many people to come. Despite the heavy rain, the reception was enormous. We are still counting (the proceeds), so can’t officially comment,” he said.
