Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Alvarez forced out injured, top talking points

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Here are the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium.

Alvarez out injured

Mexico skipper Edson Alvarez was forced out due to an injury. The West Ham player was lying down and the referee stopped the play. He was holding his hamstring and despite receiving treatment on the pitch, he was unable to continue. It was a huge blow for El Tri. Luis Romo replaced Alvarez in the 29th minute.

