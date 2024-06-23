MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024 Group B points table: Venezuela tops standings, Mexico second on goal difference, Jamaica bottom

Mexico, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Venezuela, stays second after a 1-0 win over Jamaica.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuela forward Eric Ramirez (19) reacts after defeating Ecuador at Levi’s Stadium.
Venezuela forward Eric Ramirez (19) reacts after defeating Ecuador at Levi’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Venezuela forward Eric Ramirez (19) reacts after defeating Ecuador at Levi’s Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Venezuela leads Group B standings after its 2-1 win over Ecuador on Sunday, while Mexico, which won the opening match against Jamaica 1-0 stays at second.

Ecuador is third in the table with a slightly better goal difference than Jamaica.

Group B matches of the Copa America 2024 will resume Thursday, June 27.

Here is the Group A standings of Copa America 2024:

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Venezuela 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
Mexico 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
Ecuador 0 1 0 1 1 1 2 -1
Jamaica 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin dismisses Maxwell; AUS 106/6 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 Group B points table: Venezuela tops standings, Mexico second on goal difference, Jamaica bottom
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica
    Reuters
  4. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024: MEX 1-0 JAM; Arteaga stunner, Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024 Group B points table: Venezuela tops standings, Mexico second on goal difference, Jamaica bottom
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica
    Reuters
  3. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship on June 23?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Arteaga stunner, Antonio’s goal disallowed, Alvarez out injured, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Arteaga stunner, Antonio’s disallowed goal, Alvarez injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin dismisses Maxwell; AUS 106/6 vs AFG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 Group B points table: Venezuela tops standings, Mexico second on goal difference, Jamaica bottom
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica
    Reuters
  4. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mexico vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024: MEX 1-0 JAM; Arteaga stunner, Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment