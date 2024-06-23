Copa America 2024 Group B points table: Venezuela tops standings, Mexico second on goal difference, Jamaica bottom

Venezuela leads Group B standings after its 2-1 win over Ecuador on Sunday, while Mexico, which won the opening match against Jamaica 1-0 stays at second.
Ecuador is third in the table with a slightly better goal difference than Jamaica.
Group B matches of the Copa America 2024 will resume Thursday, June 27.
Here is the Group A standings of Copa America 2024:
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Venezuela
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ecuador
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
