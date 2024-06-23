MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

A moment of individual magic gave Mexico the lead. Gerardo Arteaga scored a stunner to give Mexico the lead in the 69th minute.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 08:39 IST

Reuters
Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: OMAR VEGA
infoIcon

Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: OMAR VEGA

Mexico scraped out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in its Group B opener in the Copa America on Saturday, but its joy at making a winning start was tempered by what appeared to be a potentially tournament-ending injury to captain Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears.

Mexico vs Jamaica HIGHLIGHTS, Copa America 2024

Jamaica, which is ranked 38 places below Mexico, thought it had scored its first-ever Copa America goal when Michail Antonio headed into the net five minutes into the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside by the video assistant.

Mexico stepped up a gear after that scare, with Luis Chavez, Santiago Gimenez and Gerardo Arteaga all drawing fine saves from Jamaica keeper Jahmali Waite, before Arteaga finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a thunderous strike.

The result moved Mexico level on three points with Venezuela, which defeated Ecuador 2-1 in the other Group B clash earlier in the day.

