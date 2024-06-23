- June 23, 2024 07:51OFFSIDE50’ | Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR
Jamaica gets an early chance as Greg Leigh tested the Mexican goalkeeper. The Reggae Boyz keeps the pressure and earns the first corner of the second half. Jamaica has started the half well and Antonio scores with a diving header. What a ball by Dexter Lembikisa from his weaker left-foot. However, the VAR has disallowed the goal, as the West Ham striker is deemed off-side.
- June 23, 2024 07:45SECOND-HALF
Mexican team comes out for the second half late. Jamaica waited for over 4 minutes on the pitch for their opponents to come back for the second half. The same thing happened during the Argentina vs Canada match when the defending champions were late.
- June 23, 2024 07:26HALFTIMEHALF-TIME
Romo’s right footed shot from outside the box goes tantalisingly wide. It was a brilliant pass from Chavez which enabled Romo to have a crack at the goal. Mexico started the half well but has fizzled out in the last 20 odd minutes. On the other hand, Jamaica is sitting deep and allowing Mexico to have a go at them.
- June 23, 2024 07:2045’+6’
Six minutes added on after the end of regulation time in the first half.
- June 23, 2024 07:1945’
Montes unleashes a shot from 35 yards out, it flies over the bar. Mexico’s rhythm looks missing, especially after Alvarez’s exit.
- June 23, 2024 07:1440’
Antonio’s cross is punched out by Gonzalez, it was a good move by Jamaica.
- June 23, 2024 07:10FREE KICK35’
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio right footed shot from outside the box is blocked by Montes. Now, Mexico gets a free-kick in a promising position, however, Chavez’s shot is blocked by the Jamaican defensive wall.
- June 23, 2024 07:0530’
Mexico skipper Edson Alvarez is injured. The referee stops the play and the medical staff rushes in. The West Ham player is holding his hamstring, it seems like he’ll not be able to continue. L. Romo comes in to replace Alvarez.
- June 23, 2024 07:0025’
After a shaky start, Jamaica is growing into the game. Antonio and Gray are combining well. The match is starting to open up for both teams.
- June 23, 2024 06:54FREE KICK20’
Jamaica gets a free-kick in a dangerous position after spending a considerable time defending. Mexico is threatening to take the lead, while the Reggae Boyz are looking to hit on the counter with quick turnovers. Antonio wins another free-kick.
- June 23, 2024 06:49CORNER15’
Both teams are struggling to keep hold of the ball and loosing procession. Mexico’s attack earns it a corner. Alvarez attacks the set-piece with intent and gets another corner. Gimenez’s header from the resulting set-piece just goes wide,
- June 23, 2024 06:45CORNER10’
Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez wins a free kick in the attacking half. Jamaica wins the first corner of the match, however, De Cordova-Reid’s a Olympic goal attempt goes over and out.
- June 23, 2024 06:395’
First shot on target of the match comes from Mexico. Already El Tri has conjured up three-four crosses into the Jamaican box. After an initial scare, Reggae Boyz also goes on offence. Antonio gets to a promising position but fails to make a decent contact.
- June 23, 2024 06:34KICK-OFF
The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B begins at NRG Stadium in Huston. The 3rd best CONCACAF team takes on the the 4th best in a crucial match. Mexico takes on Jamaica. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
- June 23, 2024 06:19Jamaica starting XI
Waite (GK); Latibeaudiere, Pinnock, Bernard; Leigh, De Cordova-Reid, Palmer, Lembikisa; Gray, Nicholson; Antonio
- June 23, 2024 06:19Mexico starting line-up
Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez
- June 23, 2024 06:18Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info
Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium.
- June 23, 2024 06:17Welcome
Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.
