MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: MEX 0-0 JAM; Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR, Alvarez out injured

MEX vs JAM: Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico and Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 07:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Jamaica's Greg Leigh, left, and Mexico's Uriel Antuna go for the ball during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Texas, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jamaica's Greg Leigh, left, and Mexico's Uriel Antuna go for the ball during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Texas, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) | Photo Credit: David J. Phillip
lightbox-info

Jamaica's Greg Leigh, left, and Mexico's Uriel Antuna go for the ball during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Texas, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) | Photo Credit: David J. Phillip

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

  • June 23, 2024 07:51
    OFFSIDE
    50’ | Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR

    Jamaica gets an early chance as Greg Leigh tested the Mexican goalkeeper. The Reggae Boyz keeps the pressure and earns the first corner of the second half. Jamaica has started the half well and Antonio scores with a diving header. What a ball by Dexter Lembikisa from his weaker left-foot. However, the VAR has disallowed the goal, as the West Ham striker is deemed off-side. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:45
    SECOND-HALF

    Mexican team comes out for the second half late. Jamaica waited for over 4 minutes on the pitch for their opponents to come back for the second half. The same thing happened during the Argentina vs Canada match when the defending champions were late. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:26
    HALFTIME
    HALF-TIME

    Romo’s right footed shot from outside the box goes tantalisingly wide. It was a brilliant pass from Chavez which enabled Romo to have a crack at the goal. Mexico started the half well but has fizzled out in the last 20 odd minutes. On the other hand, Jamaica is sitting deep and allowing Mexico to have a go at them. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:20
    45’+6’

    Six minutes added on after the end of regulation time in the first half. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:19
    45’

    Montes unleashes a shot from 35 yards out, it flies over the bar. Mexico’s rhythm looks missing, especially after Alvarez’s exit. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:14
    40’

    Antonio’s cross is punched out by Gonzalez, it was a good move by Jamaica. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:10
    FREE KICK
    35’

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio right footed shot from outside the box is blocked by Montes. Now, Mexico gets a free-kick in a promising position, however, Chavez’s shot is blocked by the Jamaican defensive wall. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:05
    30’

    Mexico skipper Edson Alvarez is injured. The referee stops the play and the medical staff rushes in. The West Ham player is holding his hamstring, it seems like he’ll not be able to continue. L. Romo comes in to replace Alvarez. 

  • June 23, 2024 07:00
    25’

    After a shaky start, Jamaica is growing into the game. Antonio and Gray are combining well. The match is starting to open up for both teams. 

  • June 23, 2024 06:54
    FREE KICK
    20’

    Jamaica gets a free-kick in a dangerous position after spending a considerable time defending. Mexico is threatening to take the lead, while the Reggae Boyz are looking to hit on the counter with quick turnovers. Antonio wins another free-kick. 

  • June 23, 2024 06:49
    CORNER
    15’

    Both teams are struggling to keep hold of the ball and loosing procession. Mexico’s attack earns it a corner. Alvarez attacks the set-piece with intent and gets another corner. Gimenez’s header from the resulting set-piece just goes wide, 

  • June 23, 2024 06:45
    CORNER
    10’

    Mexico’s Santiago Gimenez wins a free kick in the attacking half. Jamaica wins the first corner of the match, however, De Cordova-Reid’s a Olympic goal attempt goes over and out. 

  • June 23, 2024 06:39
    5’

    First shot on target of the match comes from Mexico. Already El Tri has conjured up three-four crosses into the Jamaican box. After an initial scare, Reggae Boyz also goes on offence. Antonio gets to a promising position but fails to make a decent contact. 

  • June 23, 2024 06:34
    KICK-OFF

    The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B begins at NRG Stadium in Huston. The 3rd best CONCACAF team takes on the the 4th best in a crucial match. Mexico takes on Jamaica. Stay tuned for LIVE updates. 

  • June 23, 2024 06:19
    Jamaica starting XI

    Waite (GK); Latibeaudiere, Pinnock, Bernard; Leigh, De Cordova-Reid, Palmer, Lembikisa; Gray, Nicholson; Antonio

  • June 23, 2024 06:19
    Mexico starting line-up

    Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez

  • June 23, 2024 06:18
    Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info

    Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium.

  • June 23, 2024 06:18
    Who is the referee for the Mexico vs Jamaica Group B match?

    Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Mexico vs Jamaica Group B match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Mexico vs Jamaica Group B match being played at NRG Stadium.

  • June 23, 2024 06:17
    Welcome

    Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Jamaica /

Mexico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: MEX 0-0 JAM; Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR, Alvarez out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG 148/6; AUS loses Head for nought
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Alvarez forced out injured, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Football fever in Huston
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: MEX 0-0 JAM; Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR, Alvarez out injured
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz scores, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees Red, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Cadiz’s equaliser, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees red
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: MEX 0-0 JAM; Antonio’s goal disallowed by VAR, Alvarez out injured
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG 148/6; AUS loses Head for nought
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment