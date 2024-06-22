The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B will pit Mexico against Jamaica at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.
Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it finished runners-up to Argentina.
El Tri, which has now been beaten in three of its last four matches in all competitions, is preparing to compete in the finals of the Copa America for the first time since 2016, when it reached the quarterfinal.
Jamaica, on the other hand, qualified for the 2024 Copa America courtesy of its involvement in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, beating Canada in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Jamaica will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, having beaten Panama, Dominican Republic and Dominica in its last three friendlies.
ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to live stream the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Head-to-head record:
The two sides have met 14 times in all competitions over the years. Mexico has won eight of those encounters with Jamaica winning only two. Four of those encounters ended in a a draw.
Played - 14
Mexico - 8 | Jamaica - 2 | Tie - 4
Latest on Sportstar
- Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
- Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
- WI vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Shai Hope propels West Indies to easy win against United States
- Halle Open 2024: Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach semifinals
- T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers to join West Indies squad as replacement for injured Brandon King
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE