Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record

The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B will pit Mexico against Jamaica at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it finished runners-up to Argentina.

El Tri, which has now been beaten in three of its last four matches in all competitions, is preparing to compete in the finals of the Copa America for the first time since 2016, when it reached the quarterfinal.

Jamaica, on the other hand, qualified for the 2024 Copa America courtesy of its involvement in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, beating Canada in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Jamaica will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, having beaten Panama, Dominican Republic and Dominica in its last three friendlies.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off? The Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Sunday, June 23 (6:30 AM IST) at NRG Stadium in Huston, United States. Where to watch the live telecast of the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match? There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. Where to live stream the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match? There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record:

The two sides have met 14 times in all competitions over the years. Mexico has won eight of those encounters with Jamaica winning only two. Four of those encounters ended in a a draw.

Played - 14

Mexico - 8 | Jamaica - 2 | Tie - 4