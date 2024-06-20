MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, USA’s Gous second after IND vs AFG Super Eight match

Here is the list of the highest run-getters in T20 World Cup 2024 after the Super Eight match between India and Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 23:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran during the T20 World Cup match against England.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran during the T20 World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran during the T20 World Cup match against England. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nicholas Pooran of West Indies continued as the leading run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup after the Super Eight match between India and Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.

Pooran is the only batter to have reached the 200-run figure in the tournament so far. He is closely followed by USA’s Andries Gous, who struck an unbeaten 47-ball 80 against South Africa in the first game of the Super Eight stage.

The Afghanistan duo of Rahmanullag Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are third and fourth respectively, while Australia’s Marcus Stoinis is fifth.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Batter Mat. Runs SR HS Avg.
Nicholas Pooran (WI) 5 200 141.84 98 40.00
Andries Gous (USA) 4 182 146.77 80* 60.66
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 5 178 149.57 80 35.60
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 5 160 120.30 70 32.00
Marcus Stoinis (AUS) 4 156 190.24 67* 78.00

(Updated after IND vs AFG Super Eight match on June 20)

