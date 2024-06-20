Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran leads, USA’s Gous second after IND vs AFG Super Eight match

Nicholas Pooran of West Indies continued as the leading run-scorer of the ongoing T20 World Cup after the Super Eight match between India and Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday.
Pooran is the only batter to have reached the 200-run figure in the tournament so far. He is closely followed by USA’s Andries Gous, who struck an unbeaten 47-ball 80 against South Africa in the first game of the Super Eight stage.
The Afghanistan duo of Rahmanullag Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are third and fourth respectively, while Australia’s Marcus Stoinis is fifth.
MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|HS
|Avg.
|Nicholas Pooran (WI)
|5
|200
|141.84
|98
|40.00
|Andries Gous (USA)
|4
|182
|146.77
|80*
|60.66
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|5
|178
|149.57
|80
|35.60
|Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)
|5
|160
|120.30
|70
|32.00
|Marcus Stoinis (AUS)
|4
|156
|190.24
|67*
|78.00
(Updated after IND vs AFG Super Eight match on June 20)
