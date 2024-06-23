Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Germany predicted lineups, formations

PREVIEW

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Germany vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo