Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Germany predicted lineups, formations

PREVIEW
Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.
Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.
Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.
That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.
Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.
Germany vs Switzerland Predicted XI
Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz
Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo
Latest on Sportstar
- Two nations, one Bajan spirit for cricket - the early story of Jofra Archer and Aaron Jones
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2: Qualification scenarios for England, South Africa and West Indies before ENG vs USA
- U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
- Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
- Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE