MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Germany predicted lineups, formations

Here are the predicted formations and lineups of the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Switzerland vs Germany.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in action in Euro 2024.
Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

Ahead of the big clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Germany vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two nations, one Bajan spirit for cricket - the early story of Jofra Archer and Aaron Jones
    Ayan Acharya
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2: Qualification scenarios for England, South Africa and West Indies before ENG vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Switzerland vs Germany predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  3. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzerland vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SUI v GER; Group A Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two nations, one Bajan spirit for cricket - the early story of Jofra Archer and Aaron Jones
    Ayan Acharya
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2: Qualification scenarios for England, South Africa and West Indies before ENG vs USA
    Team Sportstar
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  5. Uruguay vs Panama LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in URU v PAN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment