Rybakina ends Swiatek’s Stuttgart reign with semifinal win

Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 21:31 IST , STUTTGART, Germany - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reacts after her victory against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the semifinals of the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reacts after her victory against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the semifinals of the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina reacts after her victory against Poland’s Iga Swiatek at the semifinals of the WTA Tour in Stuttgart, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Elena Rybakina defeated top-ranked Iga Świątek 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Porsche Grand Prix final and end Swiatek’s hopes of a third consecutive title on Saturday.

Rybakina, the world No. 4, hit 10 aces and saved 11 of the 13 break points she faced to win the first semifinal at the clay-court tournament in 2 hours, 49 minutes.

READ | Barcelona Open: Ruud marches past Etcheverry into final

It’s Rybakina fourth win in six meetings with Świątek. The Pole was bidding to become the first three-time champion in Stuttgart since Maria Sharapova from 2012-14.

Rybakina awaits Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk or Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova from the second semifinal.

The final is on Sunday.

