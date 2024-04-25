MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, has plummeted to 512 in the rankings after a long spell on the sidelines, having missed almost a year with a hip flexor injury.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 17:51 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament.
With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world number Rafael Nadal is unlikely to be seeded at next month’s French Open, Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Spaniard said he was not sure if he would be able to play at this year’s French Open, which he has won a record 14 times.

The 37-year-old Nadal, a 22-times Grand Slam champion, has plummeted to 512 in the rankings after a long spell on the sidelines, having missed almost a year with a hip flexor injury.

He is entered in the main draw for the French Open thanks to his protected ranking but that ranking does not apply for seeding, with the 32 highest-ranked players being seeded.

With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics

Until 2020, Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slams that did not stick to the ATP and WTA rankings, opting instead to also factor in a player’s past performances on grass.

Wimbledon’s seeding formula was criticised by players, including Nadal, before it was abandoned.

Asked about Nadal being seeded at this year’s French Open, Mauresmo told reporters, “Right now it’s not a topic...”

“Wimbledon did it for a very, very, very long time, and it certainly brought some advantages but we also saw all the disadvantages it could bring. For the moment, it’s not on the table,” she said.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for him above all, for us too obviously. We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening for him on court. We’re in touch with his team. Whether there’s a tribute depends very much on him. We’ll follow his wishes,” she added.

Nadal is in action against 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the Madrid Open later on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

Rafael Nadal /

Roland Garros /

Amelie Mauresmo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo
    Reuters
  2. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  3. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. 17-year-old Indonesian bowler, Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo
    Reuters
  2. Roland Garros completes revamp ahead of French Open, Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: All you need to know about prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open
    Reuters
  5. Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rafael Nadal seeding for French Open 2024 not being considered, says tournament director Mauresmo
    Reuters
  2. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru encounter?
    Nigamanth P _11728
  3. SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad; Head-to-head stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. 17-year-old Indonesian bowler, Rohmalia records best bowling figures in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hopes to maintain winning run against struggling Punjab Kings
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment