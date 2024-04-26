Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025

German driver Nico Hulkenberg will race for Sauber next season and then Audi after signing a multi-year contract, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Friday.

The 36-year-old is currently with Haas, who announced his departure earlier and has been linked to Ferrari-backed Briton Oliver Bearman.

Sauber will become the Audi factory team in 2026.

“The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula One with such determination, it is a unique opportunity,” said Hulkenberg.

“To represent the factory team of such a car brand with a power unit made in Germany is a great honour for me.”