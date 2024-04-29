MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Who will Mohun Bagan Super Giant face in the final?

Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2023-24 Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 21:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan will play Mumbai City in the final.
Mohun Bagan will play Mumbai City in the final. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan will play Mumbai City in the final. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final after the latter beat FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the second semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

The ISL final, scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4, will be a rematch of the League Shield decider where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1 to clinch its maiden title.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24 - Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG

Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan beat Odisha 3-1 on aggregate to reach its second successive final.

Last season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (then ATK Mohun Bagan) beat Bengaluru FC on penalties to win its maiden ISL Cup title.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

