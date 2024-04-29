ISL 2023-24: Who will Mohun Bagan Super Giant face in the final?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final after the latter beat FC Goa 5-2 on aggregate in the second semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.
The ISL final, scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4, will be a rematch of the League Shield decider where Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City 2-1 to clinch its maiden title.
ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24 - Mumbai City beats FC Goa to set up Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan SG
Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan beat Odisha 3-1 on aggregate to reach its second successive final.
Last season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (then ATK Mohun Bagan) beat Bengaluru FC on penalties to win its maiden ISL Cup title.
