Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score, ISL Semifinal: MCFC 0-0 FCG (3-2 aggt.), Mehtab’s header off-target, updates

- April 29, 2024 20:4555’
This match is becoming an end-to-end clash. Chhangte gets the ball along the right flank, stretches the FC Goa defence with a run and tries to set up Vikram along the far post but the Indian forward fails to get to the ball on time.
- April 29, 2024 20:4354’ Chance for FC Goa!
Carlos Martinez draws defenders towards him to release Brandon, who crosses for Sadaoui on the far post. Sadaoui’s header is caught just in time by Lachenpa.
- April 29, 2024 20:4253’
Action on the other end. Sadaoui makes a run along the left flank, tries to whip in a low cross, which is blocked by Bheke.
- April 29, 2024 20:4152’ What a miss by Mumbai City!
Van Nieff sets up Mehtab wonderfully along the right, with a long ball from the left but his header is off-target, failing to cause any real trouble for Dheeraj Singh.
- April 29, 2024 20:40Second half begins!
Mumbai City FC looks to ave absorbed the early pressure really well and maintaining a eavy mid-block to ward off Goa’s attack.
- April 29, 2024 20:19HALFTIMEHalf-Time! MCFC 0-0 FCG (3-2 on aggregate)
Despite FC Goa’s woodwork denying two clear goals to Mumbai City FC, the hosts remain ahead, courtesy of their first half score.
- April 29, 2024 20:15OFFSIDE44’
Goa takes the long ball approach, with Jay Gupta trying to set up Sadaoui, who tries ot run behind Rahul Bheke, but falls in the off-side trap.
- April 29, 2024 20:1342’
Mumbai City blocks Goa’s free-kick and the clearance almost releses Vikram Partap Singh, who rushes down the left flank but he fails to keep the ball in play, which rolls past the line.
- April 29, 2024 20:1140’
Carlos Martinez sets up Sadaoui along the left flank but his cross is cleared by Tiri. Seconds later, Martinez tries to set up an attack after getting a pass from Jay Gupta but he is closed down by three MCFC players.
- April 29, 2024 20:09YELLOW CARD38’ Double yellow card!
Noah Sadaoui of FC Goa and Yoell Van Nieff of Mumbai City are both cautioned by the referee after a word with the assistant referee, which means, whichever side reaches the final, one of the two will miss it.
- April 29, 2024 20:0635’ Mumbai City almost scores!
Diaz beats Apuia to get the ball and sets up Chhangte on the right. Chhangte shoots, beats Dheeraj, but the ball comes off the base of the bar, again! This is the second time MCFC has been denied by the woodwork.
- April 29, 2024 20:0433’
As the match resumed after a two-minute break, the host is enjoying plenty of possession and already is on the driving seat, with a one-goal advantage. Goa, on the other hand, will look to go the Mohun Bagan SG way to revert the lead, as the Mariners did last night.
- April 29, 2024 20:0130’
Mumbai tries to capitalise on an attack along the left flank. Viikram marauds down the flank, tries a cross, but Goa makes an easy block as play pauses for the first cooling break.
- April 29, 2024 19:5727’
Goa tries to get possession back in the midfield and McHugh barges in to snatch it off Van Nieff. However, he ends up conceding a foul.
- April 29, 2024 19:5523’
The ball moves from Krouma to Lachenpa, who fails to take control of the ball in his first attempt but makes amends in time to keeps the scores locked at 0-0 in this match.
- April 29, 2024 19:5322’ Chance!
Mumbai City FC takes the free-kick and Tiri gets his head to it. However, the ball comes off the post.
- April 29, 2024 19:5222’
Odei Onaindia makes a critical clearance, intercepting a cross from the left, with Diaz waiting just behind him.
- April 29, 2024 19:5120’
Goa tries to start an attack similar to the one where it scored in the first leg, with Brandon trying to carry the ball from the midfield. Apuia fouls him and the free-kick is eventually cleared by Jayesh Rane.
- April 29, 2024 19:4919’
Mumbai City has finally arrived in this game with two very promising chances. And it looks to build on slowly with back passes at the moment. It loses the ball in the midfield as Goa, through Udanta, gets cross from the left which is cleared by MCFC.
- April 29, 2024 19:4716’
Mumbai attacks on the counter with Diaz carrying the ball from the midfield into the final third. He crosses to Chhangte but just then, the referee stops play as Diaz was seen fouling Brandon and the MCFC coach Kratky is furious.
- April 29, 2024 19:4615’
FC Goa tries to reply with a slow build up attack, which builds along the left flank. His shot is blocked.
- April 29, 2024 19:4212’
Mumbai City gets a free-kick outside the penalty box, which is met by Krouma to set up someone in the centre. However, Goa keeps a tight line to clear the ball away.
- April 29, 2024 19:4110’ Chance for Mumbai City FC!
Mumbai tests the Goa defence for the first time as Diaz and Chhangte combine in the final third, with the former flicking the ball up for Chhangte, who beats his marker and kands a shot on target. Dheeraj saves but fails to grab it in his first attempt but does well to cling to it the second time.
- April 29, 2024 19:398’
FC Goa will be cautious of slacking as Mumbai City, after remaining on the backseat for 89 minutes in the first leg, won it 3-2, with three goals in seven minutes.
- April 29, 2024 19:377’
Goa is all over Mumbai on the pitch, with Gupta playing as an overlapping full-back this time. He makes a run along the left and tries to create an attack when Mumbai tracks back to contain the development.
- April 29, 2024 19:355’
Brandon gets the ball in front of the box and tries a shot on goal, but his attempt is blocked. Udanta tries to set up a player in the centre with a cross from the right, second later, but there is no one to meet it.
- April 29, 2024 19:344’
Goa is pressing Mumbai very hight, with the host forced into a defensive block of backwards passes only. It tries to clear the ball away and Goa takes back control of the ball.
- April 29, 2024 19:332’
Goa tries to start an early attack with Sadaoui sprinting along the left flank but MCFC’s captain, Bheke wards off the development to give a corner for Gaurs. It is headed away by Tiri.
- April 29, 2024 19:31Kick Off!
The second leg of the semifinal kicks off between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, with the host starting from left to right an Goa starting from the other end.
- April 29, 2024 19:27Fans turning up in numbers at the Mumbai Football Arena
- April 29, 2024 19:20What have the coaches said?
Manolo Marquez, FC Goa
“I think I can do better substitutions, not only in the last game but also in matches that we have won. We are now here in this part, but maybe this is a reason we love football, because of these kinds of situations.”
- April 29, 2024 19:11What have the coaches said?
Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC
“I tell my boys on the bench that the way they come on the ground and make an impact is the most important thing. I’m very happy for my team and the boys, because they are very deserving of it.”
- April 29, 2024 18:37FC Goa Starting XI:
- April 29, 2024 18:36Mumbai City Starting XI:
- April 29, 2024 18:26Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa head-to-head:
- April 29, 2024 17:56Match Preview
Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal with hopes to build on its one-goal advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.
MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the 90th minute while Vikram Partap Singh equalised soon after, while Chhangte got his brace to complete the comeback.
The Islanders recently lost the Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Petr Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware.
