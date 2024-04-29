MagazineBuy Print

Madrid Open 2024: Nadal battles past Cachin, progresses to round of 16

Five-time Madrid Open champion Nadal will take on Czechia’s Jiri Lehecka for a place in the quarterfinals.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 22:49 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open on Monday.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts during his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Nadal’s body withstood its toughest test yet at the Madrid Open as he needed three sets and more than three hours to get past 91st-ranked Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Nadal didn’t show any signs of physical limitations as he won 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to make it to the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament where he is the record five-time champion. He will next face 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka.

The 37-year-old Nadal is trying to get in shape for next month’s French Open. Since his latest injury layoff, he’s had two matches in Barcelona and was pessimistic about his physical condition after arriving in Madrid. But he’s won three more times in the capital.

Nadal again looked comfortable early on against Cachin. The Argentine fought back in the second set but was broken twice while serving for the set. Cachin eventually prevailed in the tiebreaker.

Nadal didn’t look as loose in the final set, but did look tired. He wasn’t as consistent with his shots but picked up three breaks to seal the victory to the delight of the local crowd in the Caja Magica.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev came from behind to defeat Sebastian Korda 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. The third-seeded Russian was two points from defeat.

Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced after Jakub Mensik retired with an elbow injury. Auger-Aliassime was winning 6-1, 1-0.

