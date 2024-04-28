MagazineBuy Print

Madrid Open 2024: Champion Alcaraz passes ‘test of fire’ to reach last 16

Carlos Alcaraz passed a “test of fire” to breeze into the Madrid Open last 16 with a straight sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild on Sunday, demonstrating he is over his injury worries before the French Open.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 21:47 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a match against Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a match against Thiago Seyboth Wild. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a match against Thiago Seyboth Wild. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz passed a “test of fire” to breeze into the Madrid Open last 16 with a straight sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild on Sunday, demonstrating he is over his injury worries before the French Open.

The double defending champion came through 6-3, 6-3 and will face last year’s runner-up Jan-Lennard Struff in the next round after another impressive showing before adoring fans on home soil.

World number three Alcaraz, 20, missed a month prior to Madrid with a forearm issue but returned to crush Alexander Shevchenko in the second round.

Still wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm, he had far too much for Seyboth Wild, who had ousted 28th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

READ | Rybakina, Rublev reach Madrid Open last 16

“Maybe today I was a bit nervous about how it would be, Thiago hits the ball so hard, I didn’t know how the forearm would hold up,” said Alcaraz on court.

“Today was the test of fire, no discomfort, feeling spectacular... from here, we’ll be getting better.”

Indian Wells champion Alcaraz broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set when Seyboth Wild blinked first and sent a forehand into the net.

The second seed sealed the set with another break when his Brazilian opponent double faulted.

Alcaraz stepped up a gear in the second set, winning 10 of the first 11 points and breaking in the second and fourth games as he raced into a 5-0 lead.

Seyboth Wild battled to a hold and a break to salvage some pride but Alcaraz triumphed on serve when the Brazilian went long.

“I was very comfortable on the court, moving, hitting the ball, as I always say finishing the game isn’t easy, it’s nerves,” added Alcaraz.

Germany’s Struff defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-4.

