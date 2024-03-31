MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Stats updated: Diamantakos leads Golden Boot race, Amrinder in Golden Glove

Diamantakos with 13 goals in the league so far, the Kerala Blasters FC striker leads the Golden Boot race in ISL 2023-24. 

Published : Mar 31, 2024 18:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters' Dimitrios Diamantakos leads the Golden Boot race in ISL 2023-24 with 13 goals. 
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters’ Dimitrios Diamantakos leads the Golden Boot race in ISL 2023-24 with 13 goals.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season and the tournament continues to have brilliant goals and saves, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.

Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos is tied with Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna, however, the Kerala Blasters forward having played fewer games leads the leaderboard. With 12 goals in the league so far, Diamantakos leads the Golden Boot race in ISL 2023-24. 

Here is how the statistics look, in terms of goals and saves:

ISL Golden Boot standings (highest goalscorer):

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Goals
1 Dimitrios Diamantakos Kerala Blasters 16 13
2 Roy Krishna Odisha FC 19 12
3 Jason Cummings Mohun Bagan Super Giant 16 9
4 Dimitrios Petratos Mohun Bagan Super Giant 16 8
5 Armando Sadiku Mohun Bagan Super Giant 17 7
6 Vikram Partap Singh Mumbai City FC 18 7
7 Cleiton Silva East Bengal FC 18 7
8 Diego Mauricio Odisha FC 18 7

ISL Golden Glove standings (best goalkeeper):

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Clean Sheets
1 Amrinder Singh Odisha FC 19 9
2 Arshdeep Singh FC Goa 15 7
3 Phurba Lachenpa Mumbai City FC 16 7
4 P.Gill East Bengal FC 19 7
5 Vishal Kaith Mohun Bagan Super Giant 18 6
6 Sachin Suresh Kerala Blasters 15 5
7 TP Rehenesh Jamshedpur FC 18 5

ISL Most Assists:

Ranking Player Team Matches Played Assists
1 Madih Talal Punjab FC 19 8
2 Manvir Singh Mohun Bagan Super Giant 16 6
3 Rafael Crivellaro Chennaiyin FC 18 6
4 Amey Ranawade Odisha FC 19 5
5 Sahal Abdul Samad Mohun Bagan Super Giant 13 4

Related Topics

Dimitrios Diamantakos /

Kerala Blasters /

ISL 2023-24

