ISL 2023-24 Stats updated: Diamantakos leads Golden Boot race, Amrinder in Golden Glove

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season and the tournament continues to have brilliant goals and saves, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.
Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos is tied with Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna, however, the Kerala Blasters forward having played fewer games leads the leaderboard. With 12 goals in the league so far, Diamantakos leads the Golden Boot race in ISL 2023-24.
Here is how the statistics look, in terms of goals and saves:
ISL Golden Boot standings (highest goalscorer):
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|1
|Dimitrios Diamantakos
|Kerala Blasters
|16
|13
|2
|Roy Krishna
|Odisha FC
|19
|12
|3
|Jason Cummings
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|16
|9
|4
|Dimitrios Petratos
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|16
|8
|5
|Armando Sadiku
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|17
|7
|6
|Vikram Partap Singh
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|7
|7
|Cleiton Silva
|East Bengal FC
|18
|7
|8
|Diego Mauricio
|Odisha FC
|18
|7
ISL Golden Glove standings (best goalkeeper):
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches Played
|Clean Sheets
|1
|Amrinder Singh
|Odisha FC
|19
|9
|2
|Arshdeep Singh
|FC Goa
|15
|7
|3
|Phurba Lachenpa
|Mumbai City FC
|16
|7
|4
|P.Gill
|East Bengal FC
|19
|7
|5
|Vishal Kaith
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|18
|6
|6
|Sachin Suresh
|Kerala Blasters
|15
|5
|7
|TP Rehenesh
|Jamshedpur FC
|18
|5
ISL Most Assists:
|Ranking
|Player
|Team
|Matches Played
|Assists
|1
|Madih Talal
|Punjab FC
|19
|8
|2
|Manvir Singh
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|16
|6
|3
|Rafael Crivellaro
|Chennaiyin FC
|18
|6
|4
|Amey Ranawade
|Odisha FC
|19
|5
|5
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|13
|4
