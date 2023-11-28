MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi

Local boy Mohammad Inam broke the deadlock for the home team in the 30th minute, giving Real Kashmir an early advantage.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 17:56 IST , SRINAGAR - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Kashmir players celebrating after scoring a goal during its 4-0 win over Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24.
Real Kashmir players celebrating after scoring a goal during its 4-0 win over Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Real Kashmir players celebrating after scoring a goal during its 4-0 win over Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Real Kashmir FC continued its winning streak in the I-League 2023-24, defeating Inter Kashi 4-0 at the TRC Football Turf on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Local boy Mohammad Inam broke the deadlock for the home team in the 30th minute, giving Real Kashmir an early advantage. Portuguese defender Carlos Lomba extended the Snow Leopards’ lead in the 66th minute, solidifying its control over the match.

Gnohere Krizo, who also scored in Real Kashmir’s previous victory against NEROCA FC, added another goal for his team in the 83rd minute, further widening the gap. Mohamad Maksoud sealed the deal for Real Kashmir with a late strike five minutes into added time.

READ MORE: AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den

The victory propelled Real Kashmir to the third position on the table with 12 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi remained in the 9th position with seven points from as many matches.

Real Kashmir will next face Aizawl FC on December 2, while Inter Kashi will travel to Kalyani to challenge NEROCA FC on December 1.

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League 2023-24 /

Real Kashmir /

Inter Kashi /

NEROCA FC /

Aizawl FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: India eyes series win as Australia’s ODI World Cup stars return home; predicted playing XI, pitch report for Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  3. From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Phillips’ four-wicket haul dents Bangladesh on Day 1
    AP
  5. Barcelona’s Gavi undergoes surgery on torn ACL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. AFC Cup points table LIVE: Odisha FC moves up to second spot with 5-2 win over Mohun Bagan SG
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: NEROCA FC survives scare to clinch win against resolute Delhi FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC Highlights, AFC Cup: MBSG 2-5 OFC, Juggernauts beat Mariners to stay second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: India eyes series win as Australia’s ODI World Cup stars return home; predicted playing XI, pitch report for Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  3. From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Phillips’ four-wicket haul dents Bangladesh on Day 1
    AP
  5. Barcelona’s Gavi undergoes surgery on torn ACL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment