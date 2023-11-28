I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir moves to third on points table with a comfortable  4-0 victory against Inter Kashi

Real Kashmir FC continued its winning streak in the I-League 2023-24, defeating Inter Kashi 4-0 at the TRC Football Turf on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Local boy Mohammad Inam broke the deadlock for the home team in the 30th minute, giving Real Kashmir an early advantage. Portuguese defender Carlos Lomba extended the Snow Leopards’ lead in the 66th minute, solidifying its control over the match.

Gnohere Krizo, who also scored in Real Kashmir’s previous victory against NEROCA FC, added another goal for his team in the 83rd minute, further widening the gap. Mohamad Maksoud sealed the deal for Real Kashmir with a late strike five minutes into added time.

The victory propelled Real Kashmir to the third position on the table with 12 points from six matches, while Inter Kashi remained in the 9th position with seven points from as many matches.

Real Kashmir will next face Aizawl FC on December 2, while Inter Kashi will travel to Kalyani to challenge NEROCA FC on December 1.