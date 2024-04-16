MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain to decide whether to suspend Pedro Rocha, main candidate to lead football federation

Rubiales and colleagues have been under investigation since June 2022 over potential malfeasance for a deal with Gerard Pique’s Kosmos firm to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 19:46 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court.
Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain’s government said on Tuesday it will decide whether to suspend the frontrunner to lead the country’s football federation (RFEF) while it determines with FIFA how to reform an organization mired in a corruption scandal.

Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, president of the state-run Superior Council of Sport (CSD), told a parliamentary hearing he had called for a meeting of the CSD board after Spain’s sports tribunal TAD on Monday opened a case against Pedro Rocha and the RFEF’s leadership for “very serious misconduct” and a criminal court judge advanced a separate investigation over alleged corruption within the federation.

“I have conveyed to (FIFA) our concern and our determination to take every measure to ensure that a reputational crisis such as this can never happen again,” Uribes said in the hearing.

Rocha, who had been acting as the RFEF’s stand-in president and hoped to be annointed permanently in the next month, was placed under investigation by a judge last week after testifying as a witness in court. He was the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced former head Luis Rubiales.

“Given the seriousness of what is happening, the reality is that a possible charge of prevarication is on the table against those who sign resolutions that they understand do not respect the legality or the rights of Pedro Rocha,” sources close to Rocha told Reuters.

Spain is trying to turn the page on a series of scandals within the RFEF as it gears up to co-host the World Cup in 2030.

a

Rocha was vice president of the federation under Rubiales and head of the financial board when the RFEF signed the Saudi Super Cup deal.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023/24: Palmer scores four as Chelsea demolishes dismal Everton 6-0

Last month, police searched the RFEF, two executives were fired, prompting world football governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA to request a detailed update on the corruption probe.

Uribes said the government was working to reform its sports laws and create a sanctioning system as well as appointing an ethics committee and an ombudsman to represent sportspersons’ rights.

Related stories

Related Topics

Spain /

FIFA /

RFEF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain to decide whether to suspend Pedro Rocha, main candidate to lead football federation
    Reuters
  2. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl; KKR to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFI disaffiliates 16 districts for skipping inter-district Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  4. IPL 2024: ‘I’d have Pant in Indian team every day of the week,’ says Ponting on T20 World Cup selection
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain to decide whether to suspend Pedro Rocha, main candidate to lead football federation
    Reuters
  2. Bernd Hoelzenbein, 1974 World Cup winner, passes away aged 78
    AFP
  3. Santos women’s coach Kleiton Lima steps down after harassment allegations
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Roma player Ndicka discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch
    Reuters
  5. Scotland midfielder Ferguson to miss Euro 2024 with knee injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain to decide whether to suspend Pedro Rocha, main candidate to lead football federation
    Reuters
  2. KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan wins toss, opts to bowl; KKR to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFI disaffiliates 16 districts for skipping inter-district Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  4. IPL 2024: ‘I’d have Pant in Indian team every day of the week,’ says Ponting on T20 World Cup selection
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment