Premier League 2023/24: Palmer scores four as Chelsea demolishes dismal Everton 6-0

Palmer scored in the 13th, 19th and 29th minutes before adding another in the 64th to become the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive home games

Published : Apr 16, 2024 07:52 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring Chelsea‘s fifth goal against Everton.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring Chelsea's fifth goal against Everton. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring Chelsea‘s fifth goal against Everton. | Photo Credit: AP

Cole Palmer put on an unstoppable display with a perfect first-half hat trick and a fourth in the second half as Chelsea demolished Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday.

Palmer scored with his left foot, head and right foot in the 13th, 19th and 29th minutes, respectively, to become the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive home games.

The Manchester City reject stroked home a superb first from just outside the box and nodded in the second from close range after Jordan Pickford could only parry Nicolas Jackson’s shot.

His third was a wonderful 35-yard lob after Pickford needlessly gifted him possession. Nicolas Jackson added a fourth a minute before halftime, and Palmer made it 5-0 from the penalty spot in the 64th.

Substitute Alfie Gilchrist’s first goal for the club made it six in injury time.

Palmer’s goals took his season’s tally to 20 in the league, tied with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The result extended a depressing few days for Everton. Just hours before kickoff, the club lodged an appeal against a two-point deduction for a second breach of the Premier League financial rules.

Everton was docked two points last week for overspending in a three-year spell up to the end of the 2022-23 season. The club’s first deduction had six points removed — reduced from 10 following an appeal — for breaching spending limits from 2019-20 to the 2021-22 season.

The Liverpool club sits in 16th place, only two points and two places above the relegation zone. After running its unbeaten streak to eight, Chelsea was in ninth place, only one point behind West Ham. Chelsea has two games in hand over the Hammers.

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea /

Everton /

Cole Palmer /

Jordan Pickford /

Nicolas Jackson /

Erling Haaland

