MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Arabia reviews football fan rules after players whipped on field during Super Cup

The incident occurred on Thursday during a match between Saudi teams Al Ittihad and Al Hilal at the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi, where a player was whipped by a spectator.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 17:51 IST , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Footage circulating online showed Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah (right), a Moroccan national, getting into a tense exchange with a thobe-wearing fan in the stands who then strikes Hamdallah with what looked like a whip.
Footage circulating online showed Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah (right), a Moroccan national, getting into a tense exchange with a thobe-wearing fan in the stands who then strikes Hamdallah with what looked like a whip. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Footage circulating online showed Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah (right), a Moroccan national, getting into a tense exchange with a thobe-wearing fan in the stands who then strikes Hamdallah with what looked like a whip. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has vowed to review the fan code of conduct after a “disgraceful” attack in which a spectator appeared to whip a player.

The incident occurred on Thursday during a match between Saudi teams Al Ittihad and Al Hilal at the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Footage circulating online shows Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, a Moroccan national, getting into a tense exchange with --- and flinging water on -- a thobe-wearing fan in the stands who then strikes Hamdallah with what looks like a whip.

Spectators and players then intervene to separate the two men.

Hamdallah scored in the 21st minute but his team went on to lose 4-1.

RELATED: Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final

SAFF and the Football Players Association of Saudi Arabia said in a statement at the weekend that they were “shocked with the disgraceful scenes” and that their priority was to ensure the safety of everyone at matches.

“Football in Saudi Arabia is a family game and, thankfully, fan disorder is extremely rare. It’s why the actions of this ‘so called’ fan go against all that Saudi football represents and we completely condemn the incident,” said the statement dated Sunday.

“There will be a thorough review of the spectator code of conduct. The review will ensure updated rules and regulations are put in place to swiftly and effectively impose suitable penalties to help avoid any repeat of such incidents.”

Saudi Arabia has made strides to become a global force in football.

It is the sole candidate to host the World Cup in 2034 and the Saudi Pro League has offered eye-watering salaries to lure stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Related Topics

Al Ittihad /

Al-Hilal /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia reviews football fan rules after players whipped on field during Super Cup
    AFP
  3. Everton lodges appeal against two-point deduction - report
    Reuters
  4. Ankle injury rules Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller out of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Arabia reviews football fan rules after players whipped on field during Super Cup
    AFP
  2. Serie A 2023-24: Title-chasing Inter held to 2-2 draw by lowly Cagliari
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Roma defender Ndicka collapses on pitch, match abandoned
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: AC Milan held by Sassuolo in thriller as Inter close in on title
    AFP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s top-four hopes hang in the balance after Frosinone draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia reviews football fan rules after players whipped on field during Super Cup
    AFP
  3. Everton lodges appeal against two-point deduction - report
    Reuters
  4. Ankle injury rules Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller out of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
    AP
  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment