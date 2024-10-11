MagazineBuy Print

Why is Emiliano Martinez not playing in Venezuela vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

Argentina will take on Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Tuesday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin..

Published : Oct 11, 2024 02:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Emiliano Martinez reacts.
Emiliano Martinez reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Emiliano Martinez reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Emiliano Martinez will not be part of the Argentina squad that will take on Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, also known as Dibu was also left out of the squad, after the Aston Villa custodian is out of the picture this window to serve his two-game suspension.

The 32-year old is suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for two matches after being found to have displayed offensive behavior and “violating principles of fair play.”

FOLLOW LIVE | Venezuela vs Argentina live score updates

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

The Aston Villa star was also punished for his actions following Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Sept. 10, when shoving a camera operator’s equipment after the final whistle.

The operator, Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media outlets that he had been “assaulted” by Martínez, saying he “felt angry, very angry.”

He will miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15.

Related Topics

Argentina /

Lionel Messi /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

Colombia

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
