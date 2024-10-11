Emiliano Martinez will not be part of the Argentina squad that will take on Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday at the Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, also known as Dibu was also left out of the squad, after the Aston Villa custodian is out of the picture this window to serve his two-game suspension.

The 32-year old is suspended by FIFA’s disciplinary committee for two matches after being found to have displayed offensive behavior and “violating principles of fair play.”

FOLLOW LIVE | Venezuela vs Argentina live score updates

Martínez made an obscene gesture after his team’s 3-0 win against Chile by holding the Copa America trophy close to his genitals, as he did after the South American team lifted the World Cup title in Qatar in the end of 2022.

The Aston Villa star was also punished for his actions following Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Sept. 10, when shoving a camera operator’s equipment after the final whistle.

The operator, Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media outlets that he had been “assaulted” by Martínez, saying he “felt angry, very angry.”

He will miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15.