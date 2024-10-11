MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Venezuela match?

Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will officiate the match. An official FIFA referee since 2018, Tejera was included in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers list in 2023.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 02:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Gustavo Tejera books Nestor Gimenez of Paraguay’s Libertad during a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal first leg match.
Referee Gustavo Tejera books Nestor Gimenez of Paraguay’s Libertad during a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal first leg match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Referee Gustavo Tejera books Nestor Gimenez of Paraguay’s Libertad during a Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal first leg match. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi is back from injury to lead Argentina once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Venezuela on Friday.

Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will officiate the match. An official FIFA referee since 2018, Tejera was included in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers list in 2023.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2024 Copa América and the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Gustavo Tejeda (Uruguay)
Assistant 1: Nicolás Tarán (Uruguay)
Assistant 2: Martón Soppi (Uruguay)
Fourth referee: Mathias De Armas (Uruguay)
VAR: Cristhian Ferreyra (Uruguay)
Assistant VAR: Richard Trinidad (Uruguay)

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Argentina /

Colombia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Italy vs Belgium score, Nations League: ITA 2-2 BEL; Trossard scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch VEN v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Venezuela match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Lineups out; Lionel Messi leads La Albiceleste in VEN v ARG
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Venezuela match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Man United’s Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure - sources
    Reuters
  3. Dortmund fans say Jurgen Klopp’s decision to become Red Bull football chief ‘ruined life’s work’
    AFP
  4. Chile vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When, where to watch, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Italy vs Belgium score, Nations League: ITA 2-2 BEL; Trossard scores equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch VEN v ARG; Head-to-head record; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Venezuela match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venezuela vs Argentina LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Lineups out; Lionel Messi leads La Albiceleste in VEN v ARG
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers third round points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment