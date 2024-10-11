Lionel Messi is back from injury to lead Argentina once again in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Venezuela on Friday.
Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will officiate the match. An official FIFA referee since 2018, Tejera was included in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers list in 2023.
Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2024 Copa América and the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Complete list of match officials
