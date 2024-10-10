MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Italy vs Belgium score, Nations League: ITA 2-1 BEL; Pellegrini suspended, De Cuyper scores goal

ITA v BEL: Follow the live score and match updates from the Nations League clash between Italy and Belgium.

Updated : Oct 11, 2024 01:04 IST

Team Sportstar
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Guglielmo Vicario.
Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Guglielmo Vicario. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Guglielmo Vicario. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Nations League match between Italy and Belgium.

  • October 11, 2024 00:59
    GOAL
    42’ - De Cuyper gets one back!!!

    Belgium capitalises on the free-kick with a set-piece carried out to perfection. Tielemens passes it to Trossard who sets it perfectly for De Cuyper to bury in the bottom left corner. 

  • October 11, 2024 00:54
    RED CARD
    38’ - Pellegrini sent off!

    Pellegrini shown a yellow card for a bad sliding tackle on Theate. But hold on, after a VAR check by the ref, they say its a REDDDD!!!!

  • October 11, 2024 00:51
    35’

    Doku showed some flair to make headway into the box but the ball goes out for a corner in the end but it amounts to nothing.

  • October 11, 2024 00:46
    30’

    A mistake by Italy as Trossard gets the ball but taks a heavy touch and loses possession.

  • October 11, 2024 00:41
    GOAL
    24’ - Italy strikes again!!

    Di Marco plays a perfect first-time through to Cambiaso to switch the wing as he takes a shot which is saved by the keeper at first, but the ball falls to Retegui on the rebound as he finishes into the empty net!

  • October 11, 2024 00:36
    20’

    The first good attack of Belgium as Tielemans plays it through to Openda who squares it to Doku. Italy crowded its box and blocked Doku’s shot on goal.

  • October 11, 2024 00:33
    17’

    Italy on the attack again as Pellegrini launches a cross to the far post for Di Marco but a bit too far for the winger.

  • October 11, 2024 00:31
    15’

    Italy gets a free-kick in a good position as Di Marco launches towards the far post but is annoyed that there was no teammate making a run.

  • October 11, 2024 00:26
    10’

    Belgium has begun to do a bit better as Openda and Doku have been pressing well but Italy still remains in charge of the proceedings.

  • October 11, 2024 00:22
    6’

    Italy is looking stronger and stronger. It is passing it around with dominance and all of a sudden, a long ball is launched into the box for Frattesi but his dink towards a teammate inside the box is intercepted.

  • October 11, 2024 00:19
    GOAL
    1’ - Italy scores early!!!

    Italy scores right from the get go. Di Marco gets the ball on the left and plays a through across the box for Cambiaso to tap in. What a start for Italy!!!!

  • October 11, 2024 00:10
    Italy team news!

    Nations League: Italy calls up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca to replace injured forward Moise Kean

    Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has called up uncapped Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the upcoming Nations League matches.

  • October 10, 2024 23:51
    Livestreaming info:

    The Italy vs Belgium Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • October 10, 2024 23:30
    Belgium’s playing XI!!
  • October 10, 2024 23:29
    Starting lineup of Italy!
  • October 10, 2024 23:04
    Predicted Lineups:

    Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Tonali, Ricci, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui.

    Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Doku; Openda.

  • October 10, 2024 22:50
    Preview:

    Italy vs Belgium LIVE streaming info, Nations League: When, where to watch; Predicted lineups

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Nations League clash between Italy and Belgium in Rome.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

