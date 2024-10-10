LIVE Italy vs Belgium score, Nations League: ITA 2-1 BEL; Pellegrini suspended, De Cuyper scores goal

- October 11, 2024 00:59GOAL42’ - De Cuyper gets one back!!!
Belgium capitalises on the free-kick with a set-piece carried out to perfection. Tielemens passes it to Trossard who sets it perfectly for De Cuyper to bury in the bottom left corner.
- October 11, 2024 00:54RED CARD38’ - Pellegrini sent off!
Pellegrini shown a yellow card for a bad sliding tackle on Theate. But hold on, after a VAR check by the ref, they say its a REDDDD!!!!
- October 11, 2024 00:5135’
Doku showed some flair to make headway into the box but the ball goes out for a corner in the end but it amounts to nothing.
- October 11, 2024 00:4630’
A mistake by Italy as Trossard gets the ball but taks a heavy touch and loses possession.
- October 11, 2024 00:41GOAL24’ - Italy strikes again!!
Di Marco plays a perfect first-time through to Cambiaso to switch the wing as he takes a shot which is saved by the keeper at first, but the ball falls to Retegui on the rebound as he finishes into the empty net!
- October 11, 2024 00:3620’
The first good attack of Belgium as Tielemans plays it through to Openda who squares it to Doku. Italy crowded its box and blocked Doku’s shot on goal.
- October 11, 2024 00:3317’
Italy on the attack again as Pellegrini launches a cross to the far post for Di Marco but a bit too far for the winger.
- October 11, 2024 00:3115’
Italy gets a free-kick in a good position as Di Marco launches towards the far post but is annoyed that there was no teammate making a run.
- October 11, 2024 00:2610’
Belgium has begun to do a bit better as Openda and Doku have been pressing well but Italy still remains in charge of the proceedings.
- October 11, 2024 00:226’
Italy is looking stronger and stronger. It is passing it around with dominance and all of a sudden, a long ball is launched into the box for Frattesi but his dink towards a teammate inside the box is intercepted.
- October 11, 2024 00:19GOAL1’ - Italy scores early!!!
Italy scores right from the get go. Di Marco gets the ball on the left and plays a through across the box for Cambiaso to tap in. What a start for Italy!!!!
- October 10, 2024 23:51Livestreaming info:
The Italy vs Belgium Nations League match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports network.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- October 10, 2024 23:30Belgium’s playing XI!!
- October 10, 2024 23:29Starting lineup of Italy!
- October 10, 2024 23:04Predicted Lineups:
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Frattesi, Tonali, Ricci, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui.
Belgium: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Doku; Openda.
