Athletic Bilbao veteran Raul Garcia retiring at end of season

The 37-year-old, who was capped twice by Spain, won the Copa del Rey with Athletic earlier in April, his first major trophy with the club after arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 18:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Raul Garcia of Athletic Club celebrates victory in the Copa Del Rey Final between Athletic Club and Real Mallorca at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 06, 2024, in Seville, Spain.
Raul Garcia of Athletic Club celebrates victory in the Copa Del Rey Final between Athletic Club and Real Mallorca at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 06, 2024, in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Raul Garcia of Athletic Club celebrates victory in the Copa Del Rey Final between Athletic Club and Real Mallorca at Estadio de La Cartuja on April 06, 2024, in Seville, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Veteran Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia will retire at the end of the season, the Basque side said Monday.

The 37-year-old, who was capped twice by Spain, won the Copa del Rey with Athletic earlier in April, his first major trophy with the club after arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

He netted in the penalty shoot-out to help Los Leones triumph over Mallorca and claim their first Copa del Rey win since 1984.

Garcia also lifted the La Liga title with Atletico Madrid in 2014, as well as the Spanish Cup in 2013 and the Europa League in 2010.

“Raul Garcia, a true legend, has decided to leave football at the age of 37, a week after his greatest achievement at Athletic Club, the Copa,” the Bilbao side said in a statement.

“He did his last great service to the team by scoring, with great precision, the first penalty in the shootout.”

Garcia has played 602 La Liga matches in his career, trailing only Andoni Zubizarreta and Joaquin on 622 appearances each.

The Spaniard made his debut with Osasuna in the 2004-05 season before moving to Atletico in 2007.

At Athletic, he has scored 83 goals in 356 appearances across all competitions.

His two international appearances came in friendlies against France and Germany in 2014.

