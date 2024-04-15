Everton lodges appeal against two-point deduction - report

Everton has appealed against a two-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the BBC said on Monday.

The club was charged in January for violations of the Premier League’s PSR in their financial records for a period beginning in 2019-20 and ending in 2022-23.

Everton was then docked two points by the Premier League earlier this month -- its second points deduction this season -- which meant it dropped to 16th place in the standings.

The Merseyside club was also deducted 10 points in November after admitting to a breach of PSR for the assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season although that was reduced to six on appeal in February.