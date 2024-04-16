MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Roma player Ndicka discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch

The 24-year-old was carried off on a stretcher after falling on the pitch in the 18th minute of Roma’s Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday

Published : Apr 16, 2024 07:32 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AS Roma's Evan Ndicka during the match against Udinese.
AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka during the match against Udinese. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka during the match against Udinese. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been discharged from hospital and will undergo additional tests in Rome after he collapsed on the pitch during the side’s match at Udinese on Sunday, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old Paris-born player, who represents the Ivory Coast, was carried off on a stretcher after falling backwards onto the pitch in the 18th minute with the game later abandoned at 1-1.

Ndicka was conscious but visibly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him. Roma later said he was in “good spirits”.

“First and second-level cardiological tests were administered that were negative for cardiac pathologies,” Roma said in its latest statement.

“In light of the last tests undertaken this morning, the medical situation is compatible with a thoracic trauma with minimal left pneumothorax,” the statement added.

Roma thanked the referee, fans at the Udine stadium and the hospital staff. “In those frantic minutes of apprehension, we all together demonstrated sports values and placed protecting life in first place,” Roma added. 

