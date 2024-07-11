The domestic season of Indian football will begin with the Durand Cup 2024, later this month, with Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant drawn in the same group.
FULL LIST OF DURAND CUP 2024 GROUPS
- Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown Heroes FC
- Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC
- Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT
- Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT
- Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT
- Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC
