Former Brazil head coach Tite doing well after going into hospital with heart issue, club Flamengo says

The 63-year-old, who led Brazil to a Copa America title in 2019, would be released from hospital on Saturday with a recommendation to rest for two days and would miss Sunday’s league clash with Bragantino.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 16:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Coach Tite of Brazil’s Flamengo directs his players during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match against Bolivia’s Bolivar at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz.
Coach Tite of Brazil’s Flamengo directs his players during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match against Bolivia’s Bolivar at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Coach Tite of Brazil’s Flamengo directs his players during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match against Bolivia’s Bolivar at Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz. | Photo Credit: AP

Flamengo head coach Tite is doing well after being admitted to hospital with an irregular heartbeat, the Brazilian Serie A club said.

The 63-year-old, who led Brazil to a Copa America title in 2019, would be released from hospital on Saturday with a recommendation to rest for two days and would miss Sunday’s league clash with Bragantino, Flamengo said in a statement on Friday.

“Coach Tite has shown good clinical progress with the treatment he has received. The arrhythmia was reversed and the heart rhythm normalised,” the club said.

Assistant coach Matheus Bachi, Tite’s son, would lead the team against Bragantino, Flamengo added.

Flamengo, fourth in the league with 41 points, is five points behind leader Botafogo.

Related Topics

Flamengo /

Tite /

Brazil

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

