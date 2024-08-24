Flamengo head coach Tite is doing well after being admitted to hospital with an irregular heartbeat, the Brazilian Serie A club said.
The 63-year-old, who led Brazil to a Copa America title in 2019, would be released from hospital on Saturday with a recommendation to rest for two days and would miss Sunday’s league clash with Bragantino, Flamengo said in a statement on Friday.
“Coach Tite has shown good clinical progress with the treatment he has received. The arrhythmia was reversed and the heart rhythm normalised,” the club said.
Assistant coach Matheus Bachi, Tite’s son, would lead the team against Bragantino, Flamengo added.
Flamengo, fourth in the league with 41 points, is five points behind leader Botafogo.
Latest on Sportstar
- Former Brazil head coach Tite doing well after going into hospital with heart issue, club Flamengo says
- Ashutosh Sharma: ‘Scored my maiden first-class hundred on Ranji debut with the bat Shikhar Dhawan gave me’
- F1: Mismanaged Alpine will not be sold, says Briatore
- Bundesliga 2024-25: ‘No nerves’ for Bayern boss Kompany before debut
- PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 528/7, leads by 80 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim dissmissed on 191
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE