MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: ‘No nerves’ for Bayern boss Kompany before debut

The 38-year-old Belgian was the surprise choice tasked with restoring Bayern Munich as the dominant force in German football, given he had just overseen Burnley being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 16:27 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany on Saturday said he was not nervous ahead of his Bundesliga debut in the dugout for Sunday’s match at Wolfsburg.

The 38-year-old Belgian was the surprise choice tasked with restoring Bayern Munich as the dominant force in German football, given he had just overseen Burnley being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Bayern come into the season on the back of a first trophyless campaign in 11 years.

Their thunder had been stolen by Bayer Leverkusen, who were unbeaten as they sealed a domestic league and cup double.

Kompany, who cut his teeth prior to Burnley coaching Anderlecht and guiding them to the 2022 Belgian Cup final, said he was satisfied with the preparations ahead of Sunday’s match.

“No, definitely not nervous, but that was always the way with me,” Kompany told reporters, adding “it’s a big challenge.”

ALSO READ | Premier League: Man City’s charges hearing will not affect form, says Guardiola

“We’ve prepared ourselves well with the team and the coaching staff, now it’s up to the players who will play tomorrow. I’m excited.”

Kompany, who as a player won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and was capped 89 times, said Leverkusen, who opened their campaign with victory on Friday, will be formidable rivals again.

“Leverkusen were phenomenal last season,” said Kompany.

“I think you’ll need around 90 points for the title again, so we need the maximum performance from everyone.”

Kompany said Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively in the close season, were in line to make their debuts against Wolfsburg.

“There’s a good chance they’ll play a lot this season but I’ll keep my secrets until tomorrow.”

Wolfsburg has not beaten Bayern in 20 matches dating back to 2015.

Related Topics

Vincent Kompany /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga /

Premier League /

Burnley /

Manchester City /

Wolfsburg /

Michael Olise

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: ‘No nerves’ for Bayern boss Kompany before debut
    AFP
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 528/7, leads by 80 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim dissmissed on 191
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Ronaldo to Kaka: Eleven players who returned to their former clubs like Gundogan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: BHA v MUN starting XI, Mainoo starts, Premier League, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka 204/6, leads England by 82 runs; Mendis, Candimal at the crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: ‘No nerves’ for Bayern boss Kompany before debut
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Wirtz scores stoppage-time winner to help Bayer Leverkusen kick-off title defence
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Kompany’s Bayern Munich looks to reclaim German crown from Leverkusen
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Granit Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen on top
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Hoffenheim signs Czech forward Hlozek from champion Bayer Leverkusen
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: ‘No nerves’ for Bayern boss Kompany before debut
    AFP
  2. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 528/7, leads by 80 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim dissmissed on 191
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Ronaldo to Kaka: Eleven players who returned to their former clubs like Gundogan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: BHA v MUN starting XI, Mainoo starts, Premier League, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka 204/6, leads England by 82 runs; Mendis, Candimal at the crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment