El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children

The Bundesliga club suspended the Dutchman over a social media post showing support for Palestinians in October, the month Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel, sparking Israel’s invasion into the Palestinian enclave.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 15:31 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi celebrates scoring tfor Aston Villa.
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi celebrates scoring tfor Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi celebrates scoring tfor Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Anwar El Ghazi pledged to donate 500,000 euros to children in Gaza, one-third of the payout he has received from Mainz 05 for wrongfully terminating him over his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

The club terminated his contract the next month.

The club terminated his contract the next month.

A German court ruled last month that his contract was wrongfully terminated. El Ghazi, who signed with championship side Cardiff City this month, had a contract with Mainz until 2025.

The ruling by Mainz Labour Court ordered Mainz to pay his wages for the past nine months, totalling to 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million). El Ghazi told The Athletic he had received a payment of 1.5 million euros from Mainz relating to his dismissal.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Man City’s charges hearing will not affect form, says Guardiola

On Friday, El Ghazi wrote on social media: “I would like to take this moment to thank Mainz for two things. Firstly, for the substantial financial pay off, 500k of which will be used to fund projects for the children in Gaza.”

“I hope Mainz, despite their repeated failed attempts to avoid making the due payment, take solace from the knowledge that they have, through me, contributed financially in trying to make life a little more bearable for the children of Gaza.

“Secondly, in attempting to silence me, making my voice even louder for the oppressed and voiceless in Gaza.”

Hamas gunmen killed around 1,200 people and abducted about 250 hostages on Oct. 7, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s military has since levelled Gaza, driving nearly all of its inhabitants from their homes and killing at least 40,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. Israel says it has killed some 17,000 militants.

Critics have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, which Israel denies.

