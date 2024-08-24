Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026

United States midfielder Weston McKennie has signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.
McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.
He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds, which was then in the Premier League.
