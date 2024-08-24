MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus extends Weston McKennie contract till 2026

McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 14:02 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - United States’ Weston McKennie in action.
FILE - United States’ Weston McKennie in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - United States’ Weston McKennie in action. | Photo Credit: AP

