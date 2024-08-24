MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati LIVE streaming info: Preview; Messi starts individual training; When, where to watch MLS match in India?

MIA vs CIN: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 13:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has started individual workouts this week.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has started individual workouts this week. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has started individual workouts this week. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

As season resumptions go, pairing the two best teams in the East is a good way to go about it.

Such is the case for Major League Soccer Saturday night, when Inter Miami hosts Cincinnati FC in a power-packed matchup in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

While Miami (16-4-5, 53 points) won’t have superstar Lionel Messi on the pitch because of an ankle injury he sustained last month while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final, the club does have good news regarding his eventual return.

Coach Tata Martino said on Friday that Messi has started individual workouts this week and that he expects Messi to return before the season concludes.

“There is no estimated date for his return. It’ll depend on how he feels after he begins training sessions on the field. He has been out on the field working with a physio for the past three or four days and is progressing well,” Martino said.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Inter Miami set for rematch against Cincinnati in clash of East’s best as Messi’s return looms

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer match start?
The Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will kick off on August 25, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST. 
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live-streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Major League Soccer /

Lionel Messi /

Luis Suarez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati LIVE streaming info: Preview; Messi starts individual training; When, where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 389/6 at Lunch, trails by 59 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim scores century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korda storms into three-shot halfway lead at women’s British Open
    Reuters
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Torch to begin its journey at English home of Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati LIVE streaming info: Preview; Messi starts individual training; When, where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uruguay suspends all football activity over Nacional Izquierdo’s health
    Reuters
  3. Major League Soccer: Inter Miami set for rematch against Cincinnati in clash of East’s best as Messi’s return looms
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1: Bradley Barcola’s brace helps PSG thrash Montpellier 6-0
    Reuters
  5. Ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto signs for Como
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati LIVE streaming info: Preview; Messi starts individual training; When, where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: How did India perform at Tokyo Paralympic Games? 
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 4: Bangladesh 389/6 at Lunch, trails by 59 runs; Mushfiqur Rahim scores century
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korda storms into three-shot halfway lead at women’s British Open
    Reuters
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Torch to begin its journey at English home of Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment