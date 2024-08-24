Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati LIVE streaming info: Preview; Messi starts individual training; When, where to watch MLS match in India?

PREVIEW

As season resumptions go, pairing the two best teams in the East is a good way to go about it.

Such is the case for Major League Soccer Saturday night, when Inter Miami hosts Cincinnati FC in a power-packed matchup in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

While Miami (16-4-5, 53 points) won’t have superstar Lionel Messi on the pitch because of an ankle injury he sustained last month while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final, the club does have good news regarding his eventual return.

Coach Tata Martino said on Friday that Messi has started individual workouts this week and that he expects Messi to return before the season concludes.

“There is no estimated date for his return. It’ll depend on how he feels after he begins training sessions on the field. He has been out on the field working with a physio for the past three or four days and is progressing well,” Martino said.

