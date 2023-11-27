AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den

Odisha FC rode a fine essay of attacking football to turn the tables on the home favourite Mohun Bagan Super Giant by a 5-2 scoreline in the fifth round of the Group D league of the AFC Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

Mohun Bagan found the lead early but conceded the equaliser to Odisha which fired three in a span of 11 minutes towards the end of the opening half to turn things in its way.

Mohun Bagan pulled one back midway in the second half just to see Odisha finding two more towards the end to complete its dominance.

The visitor, which had lost 0-4 at home against the same opponent in the first round, exacted a sweet revenge while brightening its chances of making it to the knock-out stage from the group.

Odisha tallied nine points from five matches and rose to the second spot to remain a point behind the group leader Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh. The loss virtually signalled the end of the road for Mohun Bagan, which fell to third place with seven points in its kitty.

With only the top team from the group progressing to the next round, Odisha needs to beat Bashundhara, which it hosts at Kalinga Stadium on December 11, to confirm its progress to the zonal knock-outs.

Odisha FC exposed Mohun Bagan’s shortcomings in its defensive organisation as it went after the host which found the in the 17th minute off Hugo Boumous.

Missing four of its regulars owing to injury, Mohun Bagan went into a defensive shell after gaining the lead thereby allowing space for Odisha to regroup.

The Juggernauts found the equaliser in the 30th minute off Roy Krishna’s volley. The Fijian assisted Diego Mauricio next, who made it 2-1 in the 32nd minute. Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard made it 3-1 in the 41st minute to take the game further away from Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan pulled one back through substitute Kiyan Nassiri’s header in the 63rd minute. The host could have scored a couple of more goals had not the crossbar come in the way of Liston Colaco and Sahal Abul Samad.

Mohun Bagan’s desperation to find the equaliser helped Odisha, which added two more to its tally in second-half injury-time. Substitutes Aniket Jadhav (90+3) and Isak Vanlalruatfela (90+5) found the target in quick succession to make the win memorable for Odisha FC.