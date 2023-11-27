Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE SCORE, AFC Cup: MBSG 2-3 OFC at HT, Kiyan scores for Mariners

- November 27, 2023 20:52GOAL63’ Kiyan scores for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan marches up the pitch along the left flank and crosses for Kiyan Nassiri who meets it expertly with his head to pull one back against Odisha FC.
- November 27, 2023 20:5160’
Odisha is now sitting deep and trying to hit on the counter. The two goal advantage is giving it the right to play the waiting game at Salt Lake Stadium.
- November 27, 2023 20:49FREE KICK57’
Sahal wins a free kick for the Mariners. Colaso hits the upright, Amrinder Singh was not sure as he puts his arm up.
- November 27, 2023 20:4756’
Mohun Bagan brings on youngsters on the field. Kiyan and Anirudh Thapa are on.
- November 27, 2023 20:46CORNER55’
Mohun Bagan trying to get into the game with Boumous earns a corner for the Mariners.
- November 27, 2023 20:4353’
Mohun Bahan tries another set-piece attempt with Boumous sending in a floated cross for Sadiku who heads the ball on target. However, Amrinder stands in way to catch the ball and deny MBSG a goal.
- November 27, 2023 20:4050’
Colaco delays his cross to beat his marker and then his cross or Sadiku is intercepted and cleared by Odisha.
- November 27, 2023 20:39YELLOW CARD49’
Colaco is fouled by Amey Ranawade and the OFC player gets into the book immediately. Boumous takes the free-kick, which lands safely into the gloves of Amrinder.
- November 27, 2023 20:37Second half begins!
Mohun Bagan gets the ball in play after restart and it has chosen to start with slow build-up. It was caught napping multiple times during counter attacks and will be cautious to not repeat the blunders.
- November 27, 2023 20:18HALFTIMEHalf-Time! MBSG 1-3 OFC
Goals from Goddard, Roy Krishna and Roy Krishna keeps the Juggernauts ahead against Mohun Bagan at the break. Ferrando’s men have to find ways to mitigate the gaps without some of its key players.
- November 27, 2023 20:1745’
Mohun Bagan will be missing its four key players as Odisha keeps punishing the Mariners with three goals now. It was MBSG that drew first blood but it was OFC that is giving it a run for its money.
- November 27, 2023 20:11GOAL41’ CY scores to widen the lead!
Glan Martins was caught napping while CY Goddard makes a run into the final third, receives the pass from Mauricio and then beats Kaith to shoot and put his name on the scoresheet.
- November 27, 2023 20:1039’
Jahouh to the rescue! Liston Colaco makes a run into the box and almost pulls off a solo goal until Jahouh makes a tackle at the eleventh hour to deny a clear chance for Mohun Bagan to score.
- November 27, 2023 20:0838’
Liston Colaco makes a run along the left flank, beats the defence but his cross fails to pose any threat for Odisha, which clears the ball out.
- November 27, 2023 20:02GOAL32’ Odisha takes the lea with two goals in two minutes!
Jahouh takes the free-kick which is received well by Krishna, who crosses to the centre for Mauricio. Subhasish, who was marking Mauricio, can only watch as the the OFC forward guides the cross into the net to put the Juggernauts ahead.
- November 27, 2023 20:00GOAL30’ Roy Krishna equalises!
Odisha FC attacks on the counter and Krishna, getting the ball on the volley, find the net with a right-footed hit to make it all square.
- November 27, 2023 19:5928’ Just wide!
Puitea takes the corner kick which is headed off target by Delgado and another chance to equalise goes begging for Odisha FC.
- November 27, 2023 19:5625’
Odisha starts a counter attack with CY getting the ball along the right flank. He passes for Mauricio, who had made a run behind the MBSG defence but his shot is comfortably caught by Kaith.
- November 27, 2023 19:5423’
Mohun Bagan has started pressing the visitors very high, forcing it to sit in its own half. The only opening that they get, where Jahouh tries a though ball, sees the ball roll out of play.
- November 27, 2023 19:5120’
Odisha tries to attack through a set-piece. CY takes the corner, which is finally shot by Narender but Asish is there is head the ball out of danger.
- November 27, 2023 19:47GOAL17’ Goal! Boumous scores for Mohun Bagan SG
Colaco carries the ball from the midfield into the Odisha half, passes it to Asish, whose diagonal ball finds Boumous. The midfielder sidesteps his marker and buries the ball into the net.
Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 Odisha FC
- November 27, 2023 19:4716’
Odisha tries a counter attack with Jahouh and Mauricio combining in the final third again. Jahouh’s through ball into the box is intercepted and cleared by Asish Rai.
- November 27, 2023 19:4413’
Liston Colaco takes the free-kick which he flies just wide. Amrinder Singh was left unmoved and would be thankful that the ball was not on target.
- November 27, 2023 19:4211’
Jahouh, once Mumbai City’s set-piece specialist, takes the corner kick, aiming for Mauricio. But the final shot flies over the net.
- November 27, 2023 19:409’
Odisha FC is keeping three men at the back and maintaining a heavy low block to keep Mohun Bagan’s attack at bay. But Colaco, Sadiku and Sahal are keeping the Juggernauts on their feet.
- November 27, 2023 19:37OFFSIDE6’
Boumous manages to get the ball to Sadiku, who then passes it to Cummins. The Australian passes to Sahal on his right and the Indian forward’s shot is saved by Amrinder. The linesman, however, has the flag raised.
- November 27, 2023 19:366’
Mohun Bagan tries to play from the back and as Colaco tries to threat a pass through into the final third, Odisha gets teh ball back. Odisha has loked very different under Lobera.
- November 27, 2023 19:353’
Odisha FC’s corner is cleared by Mohun Bagan and the Mariners are away into the Odisha half. Puitea stops Cummings in his tracks and the latter fouls the former KBFC midfielder to stop the attack.
- November 27, 2023 19:32Potential penalty call?
Cummins goes down in the Odisha box and Mohun Bagan’s players appeal for a penalty. However, the referee is not interested and allowed the match to go on.
- November 27, 2023 19:31Kick Off!
Odisha FC gets the ball rolling at the Salt Lake Stadium from left to right and Mohun Bagan starts an attack almost right away.
- November 27, 2023 19:27Minutes to kick-off!
The players of both sides walk out of the tunnel onto the Salt Lake Stadium to the applause of hundreds of fans in green-and-maroon.
- November 27, 2023 19:19Key players missing for Mohun Bagan!
Mohun Bagan will miss four key players from its first-team squad, who have been ruled out with injuries. Dimitri Petratos, Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan will only be able to watch the match from the sidelines as their team locks horns with Odisha.
- November 27, 2023 19:05Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC H2H: Mohun Bagan SG: 6, Odisha FC: 0, Draws: 0
- November 27, 2023 18:39Mohun Bagan Starting XI
- November 27, 2023 18:36Odisha FC starting XI:
- November 27, 2023 18:06MATCH PREVIEW
An injury-stricken Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be resuming its efforts to find a place in the AFC Cup knock-out round after the international break when it meets Odisha FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a Group D league match on Monday.
With two rounds remaining, the four-team group action is poised interestingly with MBSG (currently at seven points from four outings) needing to win both its matches to ensure a passage to the next round.
It is currently tied on points with Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh but is placed below it on the head-to-head record, having lost to the latter in Dhaka earlier this month.
The upcoming match becomes crucial for both the opponents as Odisha FC also has a chance to qualify being separated by a point from the top two sides.
