AFC Cup points table LIVE: Odisha FC moves up to second sport with 3-1 lead against Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is facing Odisha FC in a vital match of AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Here is the points table of AFC Cup group D which also includes Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and Maldivian club Maziya S&RC.
|Teams
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Bashundhara Kings
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|1
|10
|Odisha FC*
|5
|3
|0
|2
|14
|11
|3
|9*
|Mohun Bagan SG*
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|8
|2
|7*
|Maziya
|5
|1
|0
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|3
