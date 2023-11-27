MagazineBuy Print

AFC Cup points table LIVE: Odisha FC moves up to second sport with 3-1 lead against Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is facing Odisha FC in a vital match of AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 19:58 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring a goal during match 75 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, India, on 29th January 2022. ISL Media
FILE PHOTO: Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring a goal during match 75 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, India, on 29th January 2022. ISL Media | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring a goal during match 75 of season 8 of HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, India, on 29th January 2022. ISL Media | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is facing Odisha FC in a vital match of AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Here is the points table of AFC Cup group D which also includes Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings and Maldivian club Maziya S&RC.

Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Bashundhara Kings 5 3 1 1 10 9 1 10
Odisha FC* 5 3 0 2 14 11 3 9*
Mohun Bagan SG* 5 2 1 2 10 8 2 7*
Maziya 5 1 0 4 8 14 -6 3

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

