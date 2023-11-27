MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez brings three points home for FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC as it goes on top of the table

Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez made the decisive contribution after coming off the bench in the 61st minute for striker Carlos Martinez who converted an opportunity in the 84th minute through a near finish past Vishal Yadav.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 23:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa players celebrates after scoring the second goal against East Bengal FC during the Indian Super League 2023 matches at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa players celebrates after scoring the second goal against East Bengal FC during the Indian Super League 2023 matches at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: FC Goa players celebrates after scoring the second goal against East Bengal FC during the Indian Super League 2023 matches at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

FC Goa edged past Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium tonight to bag its fifth victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez made the decisive contribution after coming off the bench in the 61st minute for striker Carlos Martinez. He converted an opportunity that came his way in the 84th minute through a near finish past Vishal Yadav.

ALSO READ | AFC Cup 2023-24: Odisha FC picks Mohun Bagan Super Giant apart in its own den

What followed was an exciting passage of play, with Jamshedpur FC nearly finding the equaliser through winger Seiminlen Doungel, the goal however was later overturned. A disciplined FC Goa defensive unit ensured that Jamshedpur FC was kept at bay until the end.

Sadaoui, Martinez, and star attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes of Goa made multiple attempts to score past Yadav in the first half.

Manolo Marquez brought Rodriguez onto the field at a very crucial juncture in the game. His past performances warranted his introduction into the proceedings, but he took a sharp shooter like Martinez off at a time when the team was desperately searching for a goal which was a brave decision. Marquez showed clarity of thought at that point in time, and that ensured that the Gaurs secured its fifth win of the season.

FC Goa will next host Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stafium on December 3, whereas Jamshedpur FC will be squaring off against Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on December 1.

