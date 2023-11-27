ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez brings three points home for FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC as it goes on top of the table

FC Goa edged past Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium tonight to bag its fifth victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez made the decisive contribution after coming off the bench in the 61st minute for striker Carlos Martinez. He converted an opportunity that came his way in the 84th minute through a near finish past Vishal Yadav.

What followed was an exciting passage of play, with Jamshedpur FC nearly finding the equaliser through winger Seiminlen Doungel, the goal however was later overturned. A disciplined FC Goa defensive unit ensured that Jamshedpur FC was kept at bay until the end.

Sadaoui, Martinez, and star attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes of Goa made multiple attempts to score past Yadav in the first half.

Manolo Marquez brought Rodriguez onto the field at a very crucial juncture in the game. His past performances warranted his introduction into the proceedings, but he took a sharp shooter like Martinez off at a time when the team was desperately searching for a goal which was a brave decision. Marquez showed clarity of thought at that point in time, and that ensured that the Gaurs secured its fifth win of the season.

FC Goa will next host Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stafium on December 3, whereas Jamshedpur FC will be squaring off against Odisha FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on December 1.