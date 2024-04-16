MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 16: Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Tuesday, April 16. 

Published : Apr 16, 2024 17:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Backed by city-based private educational conglomerate Techno India Group, the club also has tied up with Brazilian former Mohun Bagan forward Jose Ramirez Barreto.
Representative Image: Backed by city-based private educational conglomerate Techno India Group, the club also has tied up with Brazilian former Mohun Bagan forward Jose Ramirez Barreto.
infoIcon

Representative Image: Backed by city-based private educational conglomerate Techno India Group, the club also has tied up with Brazilian former Mohun Bagan forward Jose Ramirez Barreto. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

FOOTBALL

Educational group launches United Kolkata Sports Club, aims to play in ISL

On a day Mohun Bagan won its maiden League Winners Shield, the city witnessed the launch of another football club, United Kolkata Sports Club, with an ambitious “goal to play in the top-tier Indian Super League”.

Mohun Bagan won the ISL Shield, defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 here on Monday.

The club, which has named former India footballer Deepak Mondal as its head coach during the launch here on Monday, will kick off its journey from the First Division in the Calcutta Football League in the upcoming season.

“We will have our team building soon and will start our journey from first division in the next season,” Mondal said.

Backed by city-based private educational conglomerate Techno India Group, the club also has tied up with Brazilian former Mohun Bagan forward Jose Ramirez Barreto.

“With his extensive experience and expertise, he is expected to lead the team to new heights,” the club said in a statement.

The club will have practice grounds at Salt Lake.

“The club aims to compete with new talents by taking in players from universities across India. Our goal is to feature in the ISL,” said the secretary of the club, Debdutt Roychowdhury.

He further announced their plans to open a sports university for the students to pursue their careers further in sports.

-PTI

Related Topics

ISL

