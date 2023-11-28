MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona’s Gavi undergoes surgery on torn ACL

Gavi had suffered a nasty injury during Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier match against Georgia last Sunday.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 17:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gavi underwent successful surgery on his torn right knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
infoIcon

Barcelona midfielder Gavi underwent successful surgery on his torn right knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the club announced on Tuesday.

Gavi suffered a nasty injury during Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier match against Georgia last Sunday. The 19-year-old left the field in tears during his side’s 3-1 win and an MRI scan later revealed that he had also injured the lateral meniscus besides the tear on his ACL

READ: Gavi sidelined for several months with torn ACL

The club confirmed that Gavi also underwent a meniscus suture process on Tuesday. He is expected to be out for several months and the LaLiga side said in its statement that Gavi’s “recovery will determine when he is fit to return to the squad.”

Gavi became a key player for Barcelona and for Spain over the last few seasons. He started every game for Spain in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, also becoming the youngest scorer in the tournament since Pele in 1958.

