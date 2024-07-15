Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.
There were a total of 114 goals in the lead up to the final by the 24 teams but a lot more saves made by goalkeepers between the sticks.
The golden glove of Euros is awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets throughout the course of the tournament.
Mike Maignan recorded four clean sheets in six games for France and won the golden glove of the tournament.
Euro 2024 golden glove race leaders:
|Goalkeeper
|Team
|Clean Sheets
|Matches Played
|Mike Maignan
|France
|4
|6
|Unai Simon
|Mike Maignan
|3
|6
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|3
|7
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|3
|5
