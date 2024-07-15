MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England

Mike Maignan recorded four clean sheets in six games for France and won the golden glove of the tournament.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan wins Euro 2024 golden glove.
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan wins Euro 2024 golden glove. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan wins Euro 2024 golden glove. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.

There were a total of 114 goals in the lead up to the final by the 24 teams but a lot more saves made by goalkeepers between the sticks.

The golden glove of Euros is awarded to the keeper with the most clean sheets throughout the course of the tournament.

Mike Maignan recorded four clean sheets in six games for France and won the golden glove of the tournament.

Euro 2024 golden glove race leaders:

Goalkeeper Team Clean Sheets Matches Played
Mike Maignan France 4 6
Unai Simon Mike Maignan 3 6
Jordan Pickford England 3 7
Diogo Costa Portugal 3 5

