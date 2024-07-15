Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany.
Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.
Spain has now won the Euros the most number of times (four) - 1964, 2008, 2012 and now 2024.
Spain won all of its games of this edition and ended its European campaign on a high.
Teams with most Euro titles:
- Spain - 4
- Germany - 3
- Italy - 2
- France - 2
Latest on Sportstar
- ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 final highlights: Oyarzabal scores late winner as Spain beats England to win record fourth title
- Euro 2024 final: Spain becomes most successful nation in Euros history, wins title for record fourth time
- Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove after Spain beats England
- LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
- Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships after Spain beats England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE