Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.

Spain has now won the Euros the most number of times (four) - 1964, 2008, 2012 and now 2024.

Spain won all of its games of this edition and ended its European campaign on a high.

Teams with most Euro titles: