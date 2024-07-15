LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

🏆 Congratulations to our #EURO2024 winners Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Pedri, and Fermín López! 🎉👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/29L4OwfmID — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 14, 2024

CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 CAMPEONES! 🇪🇸 Qué grandes sois @SEFutbol!!! ❤️ Vaya espectáculo de Eurocopa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 14, 2024