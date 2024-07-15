MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to help Spain go on an unbeaten run and lift the Euro trophy.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:34 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain celebrating Euro 2024 final win.
Spain celebrating Euro 2024 final win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Spain celebrating Euro 2024 final win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final to lift the title for a record fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin Germany. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024 final: ESP 2-1 ENG; Spain wins record fourth Euros title
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships after Spain beats England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Young Player of the Year after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Young Player of the Year after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Six players share Golden Boot after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Full list European Champions as Spain beats England 2-1 in Germany
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE SCORE, Euro 2024 final: ESP 2-1 ENG; Spain wins record fourth Euros title
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Reactions: Spain wins Euro 2024 final after late Oyarzabal goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Full list of players who won Player of the Match Awards at European Championships after Spain beats England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 final: Mike Maignan wins the Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal wins Young Player of the Year after Spain beats England 2-1 in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment