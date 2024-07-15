MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Six players share Golden Boot after Spain beats England 2-1 in final

The leading-scorer position was occupied by six players, with three goals each at the 2024 European Championship, who ultimately shared the Golden Boot.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 02:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Dani Olmo, with three goals, was one of the players to win the Golden Boot at the Euro 2024.
Spain’s Dani Olmo, with three goals, was one of the players to win the Golden Boot at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Dani Olmo, with three goals, was one of the players to win the Golden Boot at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 European Championship had reached its final match, with Spain and England looking to clinch the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

The leading-scorer position was occupied by six players -- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, who ultimately shared the Golden Boot.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

In the 2020 edition, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize over Czechia’s Patrik Schick, despite both players scoring five goals, because Ronaldo had registered an assist compared to none from Schick.

EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT STANDINGS

Player Country Matches Played Goals
Harry Kane England 7 3
Dani Olmo Spain 5 3
Cody Gakpo Netherlands 6 3
Georges Mikautadze Georgia 4 3
Jamal Musiala Germany 5 3
Ivan Schranz Slovakia 4 3

