Euro 2024: Six players share Golden Boot after Spain beats England 2-1 in final

The 2024 European Championship had reached its final match, with Spain and England looking to clinch the trophy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

The leading-scorer position was occupied by six players -- England’s Harry Kane, Spain’s Dani Olmo, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Germany’s Jamal Musiala, Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, who ultimately shared the Golden Boot.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS ENGLAND LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024 FINAL

In the 2020 edition, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo won the prize over Czechia’s Patrik Schick, despite both players scoring five goals, because Ronaldo had registered an assist compared to none from Schick.

EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT STANDINGS