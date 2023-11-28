MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United set for another fiery away match at Galatasaray with Champions League hopes in peril

United starts the game in last place on three points, one behind both Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, while Bayern Munich has already qualified as group winner.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 16:52 IST , ISTANBUL - 3 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and players during training.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and players during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and players during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

If it wasn’t the “Welcome to Hell” signs at the airport, it was the bell boy at the team hotel performing a throat-slitting gesture as the players arrived.

Or the deliberately timed phone calls during the night to disrupt sleep, and the mud and flags thrown at the bus to the stadium.

Or the riot police bundling players down the steps to the locker room with their shields after the match.

Manchester United’s first Champions League match against Galatasaray at the Turkish team’s Ali Sami Yen Stadium has gone down in lore. Thirty years later, United is back in Istanbul and again fighting to stay in the competition — something it failed to do back in 1993.

“It was probably the most intimidating atmosphere I ever played in,” then-United midfielder Bryan Robson has said.

United’s players probably thought their Premier League match on Sunday against a fired-up Everton seething with resentment at the perceived injustice of a 10-point sanction for financial mismanagement was a tough gauntlet to run.

Wednesday’s match against Galatasaray promises to be as — if not more — fiery.

There’s plenty on the line, too, like there was in 1993 when United could only draw 0-0 and was eliminated on away goals after a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford to miss out on a place in the group stage.

READ MORE: La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot

This time, a defeat would end United’s chances of reaching the round of 16, with Erik ten Hag’s team having lost three of its first four Group A matches — including at home to Galatasaray on Oct. 3.

United starts the game in last place on three points, one behind both Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich is on 12 and has already qualified as group winner ahead of its home match against Copenhagen.

United has played away to Galatasaray twice in the Champions League since 1993 but wasn’t in the same qualification jeopardy in those trips.

Former United midfielder Mike Phelan said the team’s senior players need to step up.

“In big games and occasions, you need your big players,” said Phelan, who played in that game in Istanbul 30 years ago. “I think you’ve got to control the game because you can’t control the atmosphere.

“You might be able to, in a little way, if your retention of the ball is good and you’re not making mistakes, then you control the game, control the ball, and that can silence the crowd — don’t encourage the crowd.”

Galatasaray, which is second in the Turkish league and only behind Fenerbahce on goal difference, has a former United player in winger Wilfried Zaha in its team and has plenty of players with experience of English soccer. Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez — who both played for Tottenham — and ex-Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira are igniting their careers after struggles in the Premier League while attackers Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi have big-game experience with former clubs Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, in particular.

Marcus Rashford will be missing for United because he is serving a one-match ban after getting sent off against Copenhagen last time out, though Rasmus Hojlund might return from injury after being spotted in training on Tuesday.

United appears to have turned the corner somewhat after an underwhelming start to the season, winning three of its last four games — all in the Premier League — either side of the 4-3 loss at Copenhagen that left the team’s Champions League ambitions in such peril.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Phillips’ four-wicket haul dents Bangladesh on Day 1
    AP
  2. Barcelona’s Gavi undergoes surgery on torn ACL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd T20I: India eyes series win against depleted Australia; Smith, Zampa to miss out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United set for another fiery away match at Galatasaray with Champions League hopes in peril
    AP
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany qualifies for final after beating Argentina in penalty-shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Man United set for another fiery away match at Galatasaray with Champions League hopes in peril
    AP
  2. Champions League 2023-24: PSG game ‘defining moment’ in Newcastle’s season, says manager Howe
    AFP
  3. PSG’s Champions League tie with Newcastle like a final, says Enrique
    Reuters
  4. Xavi calls on Barcelona fans for vital Champions League tie with Porto
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ, 1st Test: Phillips’ four-wicket haul dents Bangladesh on Day 1
    AP
  2. Barcelona’s Gavi undergoes surgery on torn ACL
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd T20I: India eyes series win against depleted Australia; Smith, Zampa to miss out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Man United set for another fiery away match at Galatasaray with Champions League hopes in peril
    AP
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany qualifies for final after beating Argentina in penalty-shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment