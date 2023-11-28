MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot

It took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov charged into a crowded penalty box and swept home a low cross from the left.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 07:43 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal against Girona.
Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal against Girona. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal against Girona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Girona missed a chance to return to the top of the Spanish league on Monday when it was held at home by Athletic Bilbao to 1-1.

Girona is the surprise team in La Liga and won 11 of its previous 12 games.

The Catalan side was the more spritely early on and had a first-half goal ruled out after a video review.

It took the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov charged into a crowded penalty box and swept home a low cross from the left.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy

Girona’s 19-year-old Brazilian Savinho was once again one of the best players on show and it was his pass that led to Tsygankov’s goal.

However, the home side could not retain the lead. Twelve minutes after the opening score Girona defenders failed to halt a run from Inaki Williams and he got off a side-footed shot that sneaked inside the goalkeeper’s left-hand post.

The result means Girona remained in second place, tied on points with leader Real Madrid, but four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, who were tied for third.

Bilbao moved to fifth, equal on points with Real Sociedad.

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Girona /

Athletico Bilbao /

Atletico Madrid /

Real Sociedad /

Real Madrid /

inaki williams

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Persepolis Highlights, AFC Champions League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 PER, Ronaldo’s 10 man team moves to round of 16 with a draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E, enters round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Avoiding relegation was Girona’s goal this season, now Spanish title contender has bigger dreams
    AP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Rodrygo’s brace leads Real Madrid win 3-0 vs Cadiz; Ramos sees red card in Sevilla 2-1 loss to Sociedad
    AP
  4. La Liga: Griezmann to the rescue as Atletico grab win against Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona fights back to draw at Rayo Vallecano
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Athletic Bilbao draw prevents Girona from returning to top spot
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Willian’s penalty double earns Fulham 3-2 win over Wolves amid VAR controversy
    AP
  3. AFC Champions League 2023-24: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr secures knockout stage berth with draw against Persepolis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Nassr vs Persepolis Highlights, AFC Champions League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 PER, Ronaldo’s 10 man team moves to round of 16 with a draw
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E, enters round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment