Sevilla condemns abuse after Acuna called ‘monkey’ at Getafe

Sevilla condemned “racist and xenophobic abuse” aimed at defender Marcos Acuna and the club’s coaching staff during their 1-0 win at Getafe on Saturday.

Referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva wrote in his report fans yelled “Acuna monkey” and “Acuna, you come from monkeys” at the Argentina international, leading him to briefly pause the match.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dodges first loss of the season, leaves it late for comeback win over Hoffenheim

“We condemn the racist and xenophobic abuse suffered by Marcos Acuna and our coaching staff during Getafe v Sevilla,” wrote Sevilla on social media platform X.

On Tuesday Spain drew 3-3 with Brazil in a friendly arranged to combat racism, following multiple incidents of abuse aimed at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.